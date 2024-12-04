Liverpool are revamping their scouting and loans departments, advertising seven new jobs and promoting two key figures in the process, including an ex-Newcastle player.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving alongside his coaching staff in the summer, Liverpool underwent somewhat of a restructure, bringing in Richard Hughes as sporting director to work with new head coach Arne Slot.

On the pitch, the new era has so far been successful and the club are continuing to make changes behind the scenes.

The Times report “a new head of loan management will be recruited to succeed Matt Newberry, who has been promoted to the role of director of global talent.”

Journalist Paul Joyce added that Newberry was “the scout who first watched Ryan Gravenberch perform when he was a 13-year-old and playing three years above his age group for Ajax Under-16 against PSV Eindhoven.”

This is one of several roles Liverpool are looking to fill as they develop their scouting and loan departments.

Roles for Liverpool to fill Head of loan management Loans pathway lead Loans performance analyst Global talent scout Regional scout for Netherlands and Belgium Two more European-based scouts

As part of the changes, former Newcastle player Andy O’Brien, who has been a scout at Liverpool since 2015, has been promoted to the head of technical scouting role.

He previously worked for Liverpool as a head UK scout as well as looking at players in the MLS.

Alongside those promotions, Liverpool are currently looking to fill six more positions, including two new jobs as loans pathway lead and loans performance analyst, according to the Times.

Specific roles being created to allow extra focus on player loans is a wise move, given the increased importance loans play in the modern game for the development of young players – Conor Bradley‘s spell at Bolton in 2022/23 is one of the best examples of success stories in recent years.

Journalist Joyce writes that Liverpool are also recruiting in the scouting department.

They are looking for a new global talent scout, a regional scout for the Netherlands and Belgium, and two more European-based scouts to work under chief scout Barry Hunter.

This all comes after the departure of former director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows, who left the club in October after 12 years of service.

All this change and continued evolution is designed to future-proof Liverpool’s success, no matter the manager or men in charge at the top.

They now have a hierarchy in place that includes Hughes as sporting director, David Woodfine as assistant sporting director and, above them, Michael Edwards as FSG’s CEO of football.

At the moment, that role seems to be focused on Liverpool as they put a new structure in place before moving on to other clubs that FSG may seek to invest in.