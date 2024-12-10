The hearing into Man City‘s financial charges has concluded with an initial verdict expected “as soon as possible,” the charges having increased to 130.

Man City could learn the verdict of the Premier League‘s hearing into 130 alleged breaches by the end of January, the Times reports.

The hearing, which lasted more than three months, came to an end on Friday with the original number of charges increased from 115 to 130 due to a correction over the rules breached.

A three-man panel is said to be “working flat out to get their judgment out as soon as possible,” which may come next month.

However, it is explained that “the complexity of the case could mean that it is delayed,” while Man City will almost certainly appeal any verdict if they are sanctioned.

If they do appeal, which is expected, the process could take a further six to eight months, meaning the situation would not be resolved until the start of next season.

“City, who deny any wrongdoing, could be hit with a heavy points deduction or even relegation if the more serious charges are proved,” Martyn Ziegler reports.

• READ: Man City vs. Liverpool date announced with 2 fixtures moved for TV

Ziegler adds: “If a sanction such as relegation is imposed, the panel could allow the punishment to be put on hold until the outcome of an appeal.”

Realistically, then, any punishment for Man City may not come into effect until mid-to-late 2025, though it remains to be seen if their proposed summer rebuild could be impacted by a possible transfer embargo.

That the charges have increased from an initial 115 to 130 could suggest that the situation is more severe, but it may have simply complicated the process further.

On the pitch, Pep Guardiola’s side have endured a poor start to the season, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League and eight points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.

While the postponement of the Merseyside derby gave Man City a chance to at least temporarily close the gap, they went on to draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In total, City have dropped points in seven league games already this term, having already lost more games (four) than they did in the entirety of their title-winning campaign last time out (three).