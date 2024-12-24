Liverpool have been tipped to return for Martin Zubimendi, but though his club admit a release clause offers “little peace” they are not expecting a January exit.

Zubimendi made a late U-turn on a move from Real Sociedad in the summer, with Liverpool having been willing to trigger a £51 million release clause in his contract.

The midfielder explained last week that this had come after “thinking about it carefully,” admitting the Reds’ interest “caught him by surprise” and that he had “come to the conclusion that the best thing was to stay at Real.”

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has recently reported that Zubimendi is “coming to terms with the idea of leaving.”

That has raised hopes of a January transfer – though a summer switch seems more likely – with clubs still able to avoid negotiations with Real Sociedad if they agree to pay his full release clause.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe admitted that gave the club “little peace,” though he insisted they are not expecting any “scares.”

“There is little peace of mind regarding the clause, but in all this time Martin himself has shown that the player’s will is above the clause,” Olabe explained.

“And up to today we have already seen his behaviour. I do not foresee that we will have any scares in winter.”

While that suggests there will be no move in the winter, owing to Zubimendi’s loyalty to Sociedad, there seems an expectation in Spain that he will then depart in the summer.

Liverpool clearly retain their interest in the 25-year-old, despite Ryan Gravenberch‘s outstanding form this season, and interestingly it appears as though Man City are not planning a pursuit in January either.

Last week, The Athletic’s Man City correspondent Sam Lee wrote on Twitter that “sources are indicating that neither Bruno Guimaraes or Martin Zubimendi are targets for January.”

Whether they would push to sign Zubimendi in the summer too is unclear, but given they could be facing a transfer ban as the verdict of their 130 financial charges looms, they may be unable to regardless.

Arsenal are another club who have held an interest in the Spain international, which could present a possible tussle for his services.

But Liverpool were convinced he was ready to join Arne Slot‘s squad in the summer and will hope that holds true if they opt to trigger his release clause again.