There were some deserved high scores among Liverpool’s players after their 6-3 win away at Tottenham, with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai shining the most.

The Reds knew how big a victory would feel in north London on Sunday, especially after Chelsea dropped points at Everton.

Arne Slot‘s side destroyed Tottenham on their own turf, with Salah and Luis Diaz scoring braces while Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai also found the net.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Salah (9.2) got the star rating, as he continues to enjoy possibly his greatest-ever start to a season for Liverpool.

The Egyptian King scored twice, overtaking Reds legend Billy Liddell in the process, not to mention bagging a pair of assists, too.

TIA’s Henry Jackson called Salah the “best player in the world on current form” – would you swap him for anyone else on the planet?

Szoboszlai (9.0) produced arguably his most impressive display of the season to date, excelling against Tottenham.

The Hungarian not only buried a finish at an important point in the game before half-time, but he worked his socks off, too.

Jackson felt that Szoboszlai was “everywhere” on Sunday, while FotMob noted that he had a combined xG and xA of 2.29, highlighting his attacking threat.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo described it as his “best performance in a Liverpool shirt”, adding that his “persistence and willingness to run” were potent weapons.

It was also a great day for Diaz (8.8), who continues to excel in a central attacking role.

A lack of ruthlessness has been aimed at him in the past, but he has gone up a gear in that area, with GOAL’s Sean Walsh saying “he had the freedom of Tottenham High Road.”

Cody Gakpo (6.8) got the lowest overall score, with Walsh claiming that he “seldom got in on that act” as Liverpool ran riot.

This was no day to be overly focusing on any negatives, though.