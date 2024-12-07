Liverpool have many incentives to beat Everton at Goodison Park this weekend, not least bringing up a major milestone against them.

The Reds make the short trip to the Blues on Saturday lunchtime, as Goodison hosts a league clash between the pair for the final time.

A Liverpool win will bring up their 100th victory over their local in all competitions – what a fitting way that would to bow out there!

Meanwhile, three goals will see the Reds bring up 150 away to Everton in their history.

Should Liverpool win, Arne Slot will become the first Liverpool manager ever to beat the Blues, Man City and Man United at the first time of asking.

Liverpool draw specialists at Goodison

Liverpool have drawn 13 times at Goodison in the Premier League era, showing how hard they find it to win there.

That’s the most they have drawn away to a single club since 1992, along with City.

Liverpool won only one of the last seven games at Everton, too – in December 2021, with Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah (2) and Diogo Jota scoring in a 4-1 win.

Another game, another Salah record in sight

If Salah scores twice on Saturday, he will join Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s record scorer against Everton in the Premier League with nine goals.

At least a brace for the 32-year-old would also see him become the first Reds player in the Premier League era to score at least twice in three successive away games.

Salah would be the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush to achieve that feat overall, with the club’s all-time record goalscorer doing so between December 1989 and January 1990.

It should also be stressed that the Egyptian is two goals away from joining Billy Liddell in joint-fourth place in the club’s all-time scoring list.

Liverpool’s impressive away form highlighted

Since last season’s 2-0 defeat at Goodison, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 12 away fixtures (eight wins, four draws) in all competitions.

Slot’s side have taken 17 points from a possible 21 away from home in the league this term, with the Reds only winning more at this stage in one previous campaign (19 points after after away games in 2019/20).

Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last 17 games (15 wins and two draws) since losing at home to Nottingham Forest 84 days ago.

Everton looking to break 39-year barren run

Everton could win successive derbies for the first time since May 1985 this weekend.

The last time they won a second consecutive Goodison Park encounter was in November 1994, winning both games 2-0.

Everton‘s win last season was their first at home against the Reds since 2010 – that victory ended Liverpool’s club record of 12 league games unbeaten at Goodison (three wins and nine draws).

The Blues’ last seven derby successes, since 1995, have all seen Liverpool fail to score.

This season’s scorers

Everton: McNeil 3, Ndiaye 3, Beto 2, Calvert-Lewin 2, Keane 2, Doucoure 1, Iroegbunam 1, Mangala 1, Young 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 15, Diaz 9, Gakpo 7, Jota 4, Konate 2, Nunez 3, Szoboszlai 2, Van Dijk 2, Jones 2, Mac Allister 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).