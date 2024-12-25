Liverpool will host a Boxing Day clash for the first time since 2018, in what is their 27th Premier League fixture on this day – but can you recall every Red to score on December 26?

There are few things better than parking yourself in front of the telly or heading to the match during the festive season – and Boxing Day tops the list.

We have waited quite some time to see the Reds grace the Anfield pitch on the day after Christmas, and we get the chance this year as Leicester make the trip to Merseyside.

Liverpool have a brilliant knack of delivering us some belated Christmas presents, winning their last six Boxing Day clashes and conceding just once in that time!

Last season, unbeknownst to us at the time, was the last Jurgen Klopp would oversee and he signed off with a 2-0 victory at Burnley – now the baton is in Arne Slot‘s hands.

Now we want to test your memory and knowledge and see if you can name every Liverpool player to score on Boxing Day since the Premier League‘s inception in 1992 – we’ve given you some hints!

7 minutes to name the 34 goalscorers since 1992 – good luck!

