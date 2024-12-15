Ryan Gravenberch was the pick of Liverpool’s players in their 2-2 draw at home to Fulham, with many producing spirited performances after going down to 10 men.

The Reds fell behind to an Andreas Pereira goal, with Andy Robertson‘s red card soon after compounding the hosts’ misery.

Cody Gakpo equalised early in the second half, but while Arne Slot‘s side searched for an unlikely win, Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham back in front.

There was still time for substitute Diogo Jota to make it 2-2, but neither side could find a winner.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

It was Gravenberch (7.8) who impressed the most at Anfield, starring as both a midfielder and a centre-back.

The Dutchman was forced into an auxiliary role because of Robertson’s red card, but he was superb there.

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado gave Gravenberch the Man of the Match award, saying one “cut-out after the hour mark was sensational.”

Meanwhile, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle said that the 22-year-old’s “composure and ability to read the game saw him impress.”

Gakpo (7.5) made it 1-1 with a well-taken header and he was another Dutch player who caught the eye at Anfield.

The forward’s “smart passes and dangerous diagonal balls” were lauded by GOAL’s Peter McVitie, while FotMob noted that he won five of his seven duels, the joint-third most.

Dominik Szoboszlai (7.2) was another eye-catching performer for Liverpool, bringing vital industry when down to 10 men.

The Hungarian “delivered a few lovely balls into the box,” in the words of Delgado, while Doyle said he “raised his level in response to the red card.”

Unsurprisingly, Robertson got the lowest score (2.7), with McVitie brutally handing him a one-out-of-10 rating.