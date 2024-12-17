Virgil van Dijk has said he feels sympathy for his Liverpool teammate, Andy Robertson, after the left-back came in for criticism following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

While Liverpool have had a great start to the season, Robertson hasn’t consistently performed to his best.

The Scottish international was sent off in the 17th minute against Fulham for supposedly denying Harry Wilson an obvious goalscoring opportunity, but Van Dijk wasn’t hard on his long-time teammate.

This was in part due to Issa Diop’s second-minute tackle on Robertson’s knee that clearly affected the 30-year-old’s ability during the match.

Asked by media, including the Liverpool Echo, if he felt sympathetic towards Robertson, Van Dijk responded: “Of course.”

The Dutchman then referred to Robertson’s man of the match performance against Girona just four days earlier, adding: “How good was he in midweek?”

Going back to the game against Fulham, the captain spoke of how he hopes Robertson’s knock from Diop’s challenge isn’t too serious.

“That moment, the first one where he gets the kick on the knee – hopefully it isn’t a big injury – that’s a dangerous one and in the moments after it happened it is not easy for him or all of us,” Van Dijk said.

While Robertson has been criticised at times for individual mistakes this campaign, he still has the support of fans who know how good he has been for Liverpool over the last six years.

Van Dijk echoed a similar sentiment, saying: “We are there for him, like always, and he has been so good for us and he will be still for us. Hopefully no bad injury and he can be back in the team and be good again.”

Andy Robertson’s minutes need to be managed

Something that perhaps hasn’t helped Robertson’s form – though as Van Dijk says, he has had some excellent games – has been Kostas Tsimikas‘ recent injury.

The Greek left-back was rotating well with the Scotland captain in the early stages of the season but since Tsimikas hurt his ankle three weeks ago, there has been no respite for Robertson who has started Liverpool’s last seven matches.

However, after being sent off against Fulham, he will be suspended for Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final tie at Southampton.

This leaves Arne Slot a selection conundrum that Van Dijk admitted the coach “has to be creative” to solve.

With both his senior left-backs out, Joe Gomez is the obvious choice to move into the position. Gomez, though, may be required at right-back or centre-back if Slot is to rest his captain or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In that scenario, 21-year-old James Norris would become the most likely candidate to start on the left of the defence.

Like Jayden Danns, Trey Nyoni and centre-half Amara Nallo, Norris wasn’t involved in the under-21s 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday, suggesting he is in contention for at least a squad place against Southampton.