Federico Chiesa was not part of Liverpool training ahead of the Champions League clash at Girona, but he is not believed to have suffered any injury.

Chiesa made his long-awaited return from a series of fitness issues with a goal in Liverpool U21s’ 4-3 loss to Nordsjaelland on Wednesday night.

The Italian played an hour in that defeat at the AXA Training Centre, as the next step in what has been described as a mini pre-season after being frozen out at Juventus.

While it may have been hoped that he would then join the Liverpool squad in Girona on Tuesday night, he is no longer expected to travel.

That comes with Chiesa missing Monday’s open training session due to illness, which serves as another frustrating blow for player and club.

He will not make the trip to Spain as a result, joining Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton and Alexis Mac Allister on the list of absentees.

Morton has suffered a knock and missed training as a result, while Mac Allister is currently on holiday in Switzerland as he is suspended for the next two fixtures.

Chiesa’s time at Liverpool so far has been blighted by ongoing issues, limiting him to three appearances and just one start – his last senior outing coming against West Ham in the Carabao Cup in September.

Arne Slot will be joined by one of his players for a pre-match press conference at Girona’s Estadi Montilivi at 6.30pm (UK time) where he may provide an update on his No. 14.

The good news is that Diogo Jota and Alisson both trained with the squad and could now be back in contention for midweek.

Liverpool squad in training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Danns, Ngumoha