There were high-scoring ratings all over the pitch as Liverpool beat Ipswich 4-1 at Anfield, with Cody Gakpo even getting a perfect score one from one outlet!

Arne Slot‘s side eased to one of their most comfortable wins of the season on Saturday, retaining their stranglehold in the race for the Premier League title.

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo put Liverpool in complete control at half-time, before the latter scored his second of the afternoon after the break.

Jacob Greaves got a late consolation for Ipswich, but the result was never in doubt.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Gakpo (8.5) scored his 13th and 14th goals of the campaign at Anfield, as he continues to enjoy his best season in a Liverpool shirt.

The 25-year-old also provided an assist for Salah, as he bagged three goal contributions in a game for the first time for the Reds.

GOAL’s Harry Sherlock gave Gakpo a perfect 10/10 rating, describing it as a “superb performance.”

Szoboszlai (8.4) was also excellent for Liverpool, scoring the opener and also being involved in Gakpo’s first of the afternoon.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said the Reds’ No. 8 produced an “energetic showing,” adding that he “made the most of spaces that opened up” – traits we crave to see every match.

Ryan Gravenberch (7.7) completed the top-three for Liverpool, as his superb season continues as the deepest-lying midfielder.

Sherlock lauded a “phenomenal pass in the build-up” for Gakpo’s first strike, saying that he “strolled around the midfield with real elegance.”

The fact that Alisson got the lowest score sums up Liverpool’s dominance, with the Brazilian doing nothing wrong as he spent most of his afternoon trying to stay warm.

The Reds’ next game is a trip to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening, as they complete their Champions League group stage and determine if they will finish first or second in the table.