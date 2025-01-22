Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was not too downbeat at not locking down top spot in the Champions League with a match to spare as his priority was to secure direct passage to the last 16.

The 2-1 win over Lille, extending their 100 percent record to seven matches, looked like giving them an unassailable lead at the top of the table to render next week’s trip to PSV Eindhoven academic.

However, second-placed Barcelona‘s dramatic 5-4 comeback win over Benfica, scoring twice after the 86th minute, means Slot’s side have to get a point in his homeland to guarantee top spot.

“I think 18 points would have been enough to finish top eight but with 21 there is no discussion,” said Slot.

“If in tennis you are the number one seed it is better to face the number 24 than the 12 but it is a ranking based on years.

“Now we are in a format when some teams have a lucky draw and some have an unlucky draw. It might be an advantage, it might be a disadvantage.

“For me the most important thing is we have been able to skip a [play-off] round.”

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring to become the first Liverpool player to score 50 European goals.

“Special, that is the word to describe Mo’s performance at this club, he has been outstanding at this club for so many years,” added Slot.

“Today a great goal. When Mo goes on a one-v-one there is a great chance he will score.

“But this goal tells you so much about the work rate of the players who won the ball back before Curtis (Jones) passes to Mo.”

Lille equalised through Jonathan David with their only shot on target, which ended Liverpool’s run without conceding in the competition at a club-record nine hours and 59 minutes, before Harvey Elliott struck the winner.

“Very pleased,” said Slot on surpassing the record of Rafael Benitez’s side of 2005/06.

“I put everything down to first of all quality of the players and second, these players have a quality work rate.

“If you combine those two things it is very difficult to score against the team. Apart from that, there are also games, when I look back at Girona for example, they created quite a lot of chances and Alisson was fantastic back then.

“So the nice thing for me is we keep clean sheets not by defending a lot, we keep clean sheets by attacking a lot.

“I prefer it like this and I think the fans prefer it like this as well.”