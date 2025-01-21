Liverpool 2-1 Lille: Player Ratings

Liverpool’s final home Champions League game of the league phase ended in a 2-1 win over Lille as the Reds made it seven wins from seven, guaranteeing top spot is theirs with a game to spare.

Liverpool 2-1 Lille

Champions League (7) | Anfield

January 21, 2025

Goals: Salah 34′, Elliott 66′; David 62′

Red card: Mandi 59′

Alisson – 6 (out of 10)

Other than a shot past his near post after 30 seconds, had a total watching brief first half beyond some aerial catches.

It looked like the second half was going to be the same when Lille went down to 10 men, but then Alisson was sat down by one blocked shot and unable to therefore respond to the rebound being fired in, denying him a clean sheet.

Conor Bradley – 8

Some powerful runs down the flank, always available to take the ball on the break and willing to overlap when he knows he’s not being played in.

Defensively strong against a fast-paced left flank, with two really good tackles stopping dangerous momentum building, though was run off for the equaliser.

Good overall showing and looks in good form right now.

Jarell Quansah – 7

An assured first half was a welcome sight after sporadic and uncertain showings this term – hopefully he’s starting to adapt to the role of an irregular starter for now who needs to still perform to a high level when called upon.

Nodded just over the bar from a free-kick after the restart, not directly tested too much at the back but a consistent showing on the ball.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Floated through a first half where he won a few important headers clear but was otherwise untroubled, but couldn’t quite find a block on the stretch to deny Jonathan David scoring from the only moment of danger.

Kostas Tsimikas – 8 – Man of the Match

Some good overlapping runs early on, with one cross into a perfect area and lacking only willing teammates making a run.

Won the tackle – clearly, cleanly – which set up the breakaway for a 1-0 lead.

Won and delivered a brilliant free-kick which almost made it 2-0 too, blocked the initial shot before the eventual equaliser and delivered the corner for the winner.

Really good all-round performance.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

A routine outing and only played 45 minutes. Given his game load of late that’s probably a wise move.

Wasn’t dominant or disappointing, simply moved the ball around to maintain possession rather than force the issue. Not defensively tested to be honest.

Curtis Jones – 7

Sometimes holds the ball too long and is perhaps criticised for that beyond what is warranted, but also has the vision and quality to execute quick passes and showed that for an instant assist to Mohamed Salah from deep.

Picked up a knock or two in the first half though and was subbed at the break following some treatment – hopefully nothing long-standing.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Like Gravenberch in a way: did his job without going overboard, albeit he played an extra chunk of game. Powerful drives forward, a few clever moments to create space for others and cut across a shot which flew just wide.

Ticked it along for an hour in the middle, never quite dominating the match but always helping keep Lille pinned back.

Mohamed Salah – 8

A couple of early sighters and an overhit through pass to Luis Diaz which almost split the defence, but again it was a fairly low-key outing for Salah in the first half…until it wasn’t.

One ball through, one clear sight of goal, one cool finish and his 50th European celebration for the Reds ensued.

Could have scored a solo second soon after, then should have squared for an assist but shot wide after half-time. Much more involved after his goal and after his ‘drought’ he looked back in gear.

Darwin Nunez – 7

Got the start after the two goals, but not because of the two goals, Arne Slot told us.

Industry was on show in the first half and so too the penchant to chase back and give away needless free-kicks, which didn’t help a stuttering flow, but few will complain to the point they don’t want him doing the tracking back.

Led a couple of counters well but not too much fell his way for shooting chances – one effort on the run was on target, but saved at close range. Tapped in late on but offside.

Luis Diaz – 7

Back out on the left and was more impactful than he has been of late, tackling back with gusto and pinging passes infield.

Made a few runs at his man which didn’t come off and was better used this time as a runner behind, stretching play and putting over the odd useful cross.

Substitutes

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Gravenberch, 46′) – 7 – Deeper to start then back in his usual role. Headed one just over, deflected a Lille chance off target later too.

Harvey Elliott (on for Jones, 46′) – 8 – A couple of nice through balls and then pinged in a heavily deflected goal for 2-1. Lucky not to cost 2-2 mind when he gifted a shooting chance late on.

Wataru Endo (on for Szoboszlai, 63′) – 7 – Came on after the equaliser to free Mac Allister forward. Kept the Reds ticking over.

Federico Chiesa (on for Diaz, 74′) – 7 – Hopefully he can start to build a string of appearances and contributions now even if from the bench. Forced two saves with a cut-in and shot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Bradley, 86′) – N/A – Not quite sure what he’d get out of a four-minute runout but there we go.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Konate, Robertson, Morton, Gakpo, Danns

Arne Slot – 9

A slightly rotated team seemed the sensible call and in truth, aside from the shock of conceding after precisely zero chances and pressure on Alisson‘s goal, this was as perfect a performance as Arne Slot could have hoped for.

Not exactly a fierce or physical game for the most part, lots of control in possession, never a match which was likely to become a basketball match and a general procession towards the points.

Of course there was a need to step up a gear after conceding, but fortune was on the Reds’ side this time with a quick 2-1 and the pattern of the game continued once more, meaning not too much of a mental drain from the 90 minutes and the opportunity to make changes from the bench too.

With a bit more composure in front of goal this could have been a real stroll – and our perfect record in Europe continues anyway.