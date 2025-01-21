After Harvey Elliott produced the ‘all talk’ goal celebration in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Lille, he emphatically shut down rumours of a move away.

With Liverpool in the lead and almost into the last 16, Arne Slot brought Harvey Elliott on at half time alongside Alexis Mac Allister as Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch departed.

Having seen Lille equalise in the 62nd minute, Liverpool responded five minutes later through Elliott, whose heavily deflected shot flew beyond goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

The 21-year-old cared not about the fortune involved in the goal, though, as he reeled away and produced the ‘all talk’ celebration.

"It's pretty clear… I'm not leaving" "This is my team, this is my club!" Harvey Elliott explains his celebration against Lille… ??? #UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/y0nFFeY3oL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 21, 2025

This involved Elliott cupping a hand to his ear before gesturing across his throat and pointing to the ground.

Asked what this all meant, Elliott told Amazon Prime Video: “I think it’s pretty clear to be honest, I’m not leaving.

“You know, I think I said it in an interview the other day, this is my team. This is my club, I’m a massive fan, you know, and we’re in a great position so far this season.”

The rumours of an exit that Elliott’s friends were referring to came as a result of Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas’ comments on January 9.

“Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs keeping tabs on Harvey Elliot, with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot alerting Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to monitor his future over next two transfer windows,” he wrote on X.

During his post-Lille interview, presenter Gabby Logan asked: “So you’re shutting them up basically?”

Elliott replied: “Yeah.

“I think without saying anything on social media, to be honest I didn’t really see all the stuff. It was just a few things my said have said to me, calling me up, ‘Are you going here, here, here?’

“That’s the first I’ve heard.”

Logan continued: “It’s the month of speculation isn’t it?”

To this, Liverpool’s attacking midfielder said: “It is. You know, it’s always going to happen in January, especially after being out for a long time and not always really playing as much as I want to, but you know that’s football.”

Of course, Elliott will want to play more football in the long term. However, it is easy to forget he is just 21 years old.

It will take more than a few games on the bench to prise the No. 19 away from his boyhood club.