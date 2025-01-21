Liverpool are not yet guaranteed top spot in this season’s Champions League, but they can now look ahead to the knockout draw having secured a last 16 place.

The Reds’ 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday night saw them ensure their progress to the knockout stages of the new-look Champions League.

But with Barcelona clinching a last-minute 5-4 victory over Benfica they still need to wait until the final round of fixtures to guarantee their place at the top of the table.

Either way, they are one of the eight teams who will advance to the last 16 without needing to enter the knockout playoffs.

So when is the last 16 draw and what else do we need to know?

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League will take place on February 21, alongside the draws for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

That is exactly a month from Liverpool’s victory over Lille.

Why is there such a long wait?

Firstly, the league phase is not yet over: the Reds are still to play their final game away to PSV Eindhoven on January 29 – needing a point to guarantee top spot.

But there is also the matter of the knockout playoffs, with those sides finishing ninth to 24th playing eight two-legged ties to determine who will join the top eight teams in the last 16.

Those playoffs will take place on February 11/12 and 18/19 – explaining the long wait for the last 16 draw.

Who will be in the draw?

Much of that is still up in the air.

After Tuesday night’s fixtures only Liverpool and Barcelona are guaranteed a spot in the last 16, but 24 teams are still in the running for a top-eight finish.

Bologna, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, RB Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava and Young Boys are already knocked out, however, while Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Girona and Salzburg can only finish in the playoff spots at best.

Liverpool will play one of the teams to finish 15th, 16th, 17th or 18th in the league phase, with the draw no longer country protected – meaning they could hypothetically play Arsenal, Aston Villa or Man City.

They already know the second leg of their tie will be held at Anfield.

When will the Champions League last 16 fixtures be played?

The rest of the dates for this season’s Champions League, including those for the last 16, are as follows: