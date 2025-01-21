Liverpool supporters were eager to remind others how they had just ended Lille’s 21-match unbeaten run with their 2-1 win in the Champions League.

While the Reds won by a one-goal margin, for much of the evening Anfield felt very relaxed as the Reds maintained their 100 percent record in the competition.

Mo Salah‘s first-half goal was cancelled out by Jonathan David’s equaliser in the 62nd minute.

Liverpool soon reasserted their authority over the 10 men of Lille, though, as Harvey Elliott netted with a heavily deflected strike just five minutes later.

After the match, Liverpool supporters had to remind themselves of the team’s achievement given the relatively comfortable nature of Tuesday’s win.

No idea what it’ll all mean in the end but that’s job done again with minimal fuss to retain our perfect record in the CL. Jones assisting Salah a timely narrative, too. Superb first touch and finish from a man that oozes class. One of the best ever. Enjoyed Endo’s cameo as well. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 21, 2025

No trophies are handed out yet, but what a sublime job Slot's Reds have done in Europe this season. League Phase winners at a canter — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 21, 2025

“Intelligent use of the squad from Arne, with changes to the starting lineup and at the right time in game, coupled with intelligence from the team on the pitch, figuring Lille out who are no mugs. “Lille were unbeaten since September (until tonight) and have beaten Real & Atletico.” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

Didn't need to get out of second gear there, & were able to rest a few players. Good team Lille to be fair, unbeaten in 21. Up the 50 goals in Europe for Mo, European Reds ? — Ash Jones (@A_M_Jones19) January 21, 2025

“It was a game that should have ended in a landslide, but we took it easy. In the end, we deserved the win without trying too hard and by rotating the squad.” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

Lille haven’t lost a game for about 6 years, were in real need of points tonight, and have beaten both the Madrid teams this season. They come to Anfield against a changed side who weren’t really arsed, and we still beat them comfortably. Silly really — – (@lfcmike__) January 21, 2025

Liverpool 2-1 Lille OSC Seven 7/7 in the champions league, Lille unbeaten for 21 games, top of the pile on the road to Munich? Up the reds ? pic.twitter.com/71W3zoyPpU — up the reds (@FayleJayden) January 21, 2025

“CL is so weak this year. Atletico (low block), Barca (attack), Arsenal (corners) are the only sides we should avoid and it’s another final for us.” – kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

Fantastic result against a team unbeaten for 4 months . Surprised Virg & Salah played full game but came through unscathed. Delighted for Harvey Elliot who hopefully can do this regularly between now and end of the season . Well done boys ??? pic.twitter.com/HU3ynJyCia — LFC YNWA (@TheTeamOfJocks) January 21, 2025

Federico Chiesa’s bright substitute performance

Federico Chiesa may have only been on the pitch for 15 minutes, but he made an impression on Liverpool supporters with his direct play towards goal.

Chiesa has looked really good since coming on. So glad we’ve taken our time with him. Think he’ll go on to prove to be an important player for us the rest of the season. — Karl (@KarlThyer) January 21, 2025

11 shots in his last 106 minutes for Liverpool ? — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 21, 2025

“Chiesa has always looked a threat when he is given minutes. Hopefully he will start to get more than 15-minute run-outs soon. “Kostas great again, just wish we were better at finishing set pieces. Same with Brentford, a ton of decent corners but not being able to score them.” – Mark Castle on Facebook

I just love Chiesa. Feel like he’s got some big moments in him, second half of the season. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) January 21, 2025

“Chiesa looks like he has an eye for goal, and when he shoots it’s invariably on target” – Michael Jones in the This is Anfield comments

“Again the subs made a vital impact – Endo truly was the Red Samurai, Elliott scored a fine and lucky second, and only a good Lille goalie denied Chiesa a late netting or two” – Spellman in the This is Anfield comments

Chiesa is clever in the final third. Knows how to work opportunities and strikes the ball cleanly. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 21, 2025

Every match Chiesa gets minutes, he finds himself in chances so easily. That's a big and rare skill for footballers. Keep going Fede! pic.twitter.com/SvlHERTZuS — Living Liverpool (@Livin_Liverpool) January 21, 2025

While Liverpool may have stuttered domestically slightly over the few weeks, it shouldn’t be forgotten how they will be viewed by teams in Europe.

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand; three points clear at the top of the Champions League table – it should be opposition fans fearing Liverpool, not the other way around.