LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Lille OSC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fans delighted by “sublime” Liverpool ending 4-month unbeaten record “at a canter”

Liverpool supporters were eager to remind others how they had just ended Lille’s 21-match unbeaten run with their 2-1 win in the Champions League.

While the Reds won by a one-goal margin, for much of the evening Anfield felt very relaxed as the Reds maintained their 100 percent record in the competition.

Liverpool 2-1 Lille – Player Ratings

Mo Salah‘s first-half goal was cancelled out by Jonathan David’s equaliser in the 62nd minute.

Liverpool soon reasserted their authority over the 10 men of Lille, though, as Harvey Elliott netted with a heavily deflected strike just five minutes later.

After the match, Liverpool supporters had to remind themselves of the team’s achievement given the relatively comfortable nature of Tuesday’s win.

“Intelligent use of the squad from Arne, with changes to the starting lineup and at the right time in game, coupled with intelligence from the team on the pitch, figuring Lille out who are no mugs.

“Lille were unbeaten since September (until tonight) and have beaten Real & Atletico.”

Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

“It was a game that should have ended in a landslide, but we took it easy. In the end, we deserved the win without trying too hard and by rotating the squad.”

Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

“CL is so weak this year. Atletico (low block), Barca (attack), Arsenal (corners) are the only sides we should avoid and it’s another final for us.”

kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

 

Federico Chiesa’s bright substitute performance

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Federico Chiesa may have only been on the pitch for 15 minutes, but he made an impression on Liverpool supporters with his direct play towards goal.

“Chiesa has always looked a threat when he is given minutes. Hopefully he will start to get more than 15-minute run-outs soon.

“Kostas great again, just wish we were better at finishing set pieces. Same with Brentford, a ton of decent corners but not being able to score them.”

Mark Castle on Facebook

“Chiesa looks like he has an eye for goal, and when he shoots it’s invariably on target” – Michael Jones in the This is Anfield comments

“Again the subs made a vital impact – Endo truly was the Red Samurai, Elliott scored a fine and lucky second, and only a good Lille goalie denied Chiesa a late netting or two” – Spellman in the This is Anfield comments

While Liverpool may have stuttered domestically slightly over the few weeks, it shouldn’t be forgotten how they will be viewed by teams in Europe.

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand; three points clear at the top of the Champions League table – it should be opposition fans fearing Liverpool, not the other way around.

Liverpool 2-1 Lille

