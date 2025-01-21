Liverpool are all but guaranteed top of the Champions League‘s league phase with a game to spare, with a 2-1 win over Lille booking their place in the last 16.

Liverpool 2-1 Lille

Champions League (7), Anfield

January 21, 2025

Goals

Salah 34′ (assist – Jones)

David 62′

Elliott 67′ (assist – Tsimikas)

Red card: Mandi 59′

If there was any misconception that Lille would be a soft touch, their attitude was underlined with a dangerous effort 27 seconds into the game – just wide after Conor Bradley was shaken off the ball.

Liverpool were well organised and pressed with intensity, led by a renewed Darwin Nunez, but so too were their opponents who snuffed out any half-chances from searching balls through.

That is, of course, a polite way of summing a dull opening half-hour that saw a shot apiece – Liverpool’s at least on target – and an expected goals rate of 0.03-0.03.

It all opened up in the 34th minute, though, with Kostas Tsimikas‘ brilliant tackle dispossessing Jonathan David and Curtis Jones freeing Mohamed Salah for an expertly taken opener.

Salah went close to another just before the break, racing onto Virgil van Dijk‘s long ball and holding off Gabriel Gudmundsson at speed, but the Egyptian was only able to place his shot wide.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Lille

Arne Slot made two changes at the break with Ryan Gravenberch rested as Alexis Mac Allister came on, while Harvey Elliott was given a longer runout in the No. 10 role as he replaced Jones.

Liverpool were well in control and it was their backup full-backs who provided the creativity, with Jarell Quansah going close with a header from Tsimikas’ free-kick and Bradley teeing Nunez up for a chance well saved.

Lille were reduced to 10 men just before the hour with centre-back Aissa Mandi sent off for a second yellow, but then they brought it back to 1-1 with Jonathan David finishing on the rebound.

Order was restored before long and it added fuel to Harvey Elliott‘s claim to a starting run at No. 10, the youngster’s strike making it 2-1 via a wild deflection after Tsimikas’ corner landed at his feet.

Nunez had a goal ruled out having been well offside following substitute Federico Chiesa‘s shot, and the game settled into a comfortable pattern for Liverpool as they saw out the win and all but secured top spot in the Champions League.

A trip to PSV Eindhoven is still to come but Slot’s side and with Barcelona beating Benfica 5-4 they will now still need a point to guarantee top seed in the last 16 draw, which takes place on February 21.

TIA Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 86′), Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch (Mac Allister 46′), Szoboszlai (Endo 64′), Jones (Elliott 46′); Salah, Diaz (Chiesa 75′), Nunez

Subs not used: Kelleher, Jaros, Konate, Robertson, Morton, Gakpo, Danns

Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson (Ismaily 74′); Cabella (Sahraoui 63′), Andre, Mukau (Bouaddi 74′), Bakker (Meunier 63′); David, Haraldsson

Subs not used: Mannone, Caillard, Gomes, Bayo, Mbappe, Cossier

Next match: Ipswich (H) – Premier League – Saturday, January 25, 3pm (GMT)