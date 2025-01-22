Liverpool have been loosely linked with a move for an attacking player, while key Ibrahima Konate and Ben Doak updates have emerged.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Fabrizio Romano has talked up the idea of Liverpool signing Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki in January, even though it appears unlikely.

“My information is that at the moment, there is still nothing really close. There could be movement with Liverpool at the moment,” Romano said.

“The appreciation of the player in terms of scouting him has been there, because they’ve been following the player.

“They are always following talents, but at the moment, I’m not aware of a proper negotiation between Liverpool and Olympique Lyon for Cherki.”

This feels like one to take with a pinch of salt, but Cherki is a talented 21-year-old capable of shining out wide and as an attacking midfielder.

The Frenchman already has 55 goal involvements (22 goals, 33 assists) in 163 appearances for Lille, so it’s easy to see why Liverpool could be keen!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Konate “would love” to sign a new Liverpool contract, according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, but only on the “right terms.” Sort it, Reds!

Doak will STAY on loan at Middlesbrough for the rest of this season, despite recent bids from Ipswich and Crystal Palace. It feels like the best decision

Liverpool have set a new club record for the most minutes (599) WITHOUT conceding a goal in Europe. What a team this is!

Former Reds midfielder Nuri Sahin has been sacked as manager of Borussia Dortmund after 11 defeats in 27 matches. We wish him well

Liverpool loanee Calum Scanlon scored his first senior goal on Tuesday, coming 60 seconds into his Millwall side’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff. A lovely moment for the winger after four months out

More from This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield pair Joanna Durkan and Sam Millne have dissected last night’s action, discussing Harvey Elliott‘s search for more minutes:

“I think what Elliott has helped achieve, alongside a few others, is to show Slot that his squad can be trusted as he clearly has his favourites that he rotates. “Elliott can be a hard player to place in the side at times, but I think he can be the line-breaker we need against sides who sit deep, that pass to Trent at Brentford was a perfect example. “He’s a brilliant player to watch and he is deserving of more opportunities. It is a very long season and Elliott has a history of helping us win tight games, Slot can trust him and ought to.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ruben Amorim has played down his comments about this being the “worst” Man United side in history, saying he was talking more about himself than the team. Course you were!

Nottingham Forest are said to be preparing a club-record offer for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. That would be a real coup (Sky Sports)

Marcus Rashford‘s representatives reportedly met with Barcelona in Lisbon on Tuesday, prior to their bonkers 5-4 win away to Benfica in the Champions League (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2011, Fernando Torres scored his final goals for Liverpool, bagging a brace in a 3-0 win away to Wolves in the Premier League.

The Spaniard joined Chelsea later in the month, heading to Stamford Bridge in a controversial £50 million move, breaking the hearts of many Reds supporters.

In hindsight, Liverpool actually sold Torres at the right time, though, with El Nino looking past his best at Chelsea.

Plus, the Reds signed a certain Luis Suarez in his place!