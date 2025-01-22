Liverpool winger Ben Doak will stay at Middlesbrough for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, despite recent bids for him.

Doak joined Boro last summer, heading to the Championship club on a year-long loan, in order to pick up some invaluable experience.

The Scotland international has impressed for Michael Carrick’s side, registering six assists and scoring three times in the league.

On Tuesday night, Doak brilliantly found the net in Boro’s 2-0 win at home to West Brom, in a victory that took them into fifth in the Championship.

Now, Teesside Live report that the 19-year-old will stay until the end of the campaign, with the deadline passing for Liverpool to recall him, after it was claimed that they would have to bring him back “at least a week or so ahead of deadline day” on February 3.

Boro manager Carrick couldn’t hide his happiness at the news, highlighting what an important player Doak is for him in their promotion battle.

“He showed again tonight how dangerous he is and then scored a terrific goal,” Carrick said.

“It’s something he can do a little bit more, come inside onto his left foot, because it’s something he’s good at as well. I’m delighted with it.

“He’s got that weapon and unique threat. The way he plays the game, everyone has their own strengths, but the way Ben plays the game, he’s always in the game and always a threat.

“We’re obviously happy he’ll be staying here. He’s a big role and he’ll continue to do that for the time that he’s here.”

This news comes after Doak has been linked with a permanent move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

Ipswich and Crystal Palace have reportedly seen respective £16 million and £15 million bids rejected, with the Reds valuing him at around double that.

It makes perfect sense to allow Doak to stay at Boro until the summer, with the Scot capable of playing a big role in helping them get back into the Premier League.

Once the end of the season arrives, Liverpool will no doubt reassess the situation, as Arne Slot weighs up how important he is to his future plans.

Doak has enhanced his reputation at Boro, catching the eye in a tough league, but making that step up to being a strong squad player for the Reds will be his greatest challenge yet.