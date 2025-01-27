Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic could yet be set to move to a new club this month, with the Spaniard’s future the pick of Monday’s news.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Bajcetic’s future has been in the headlines in recent days, with one report claiming that Las Palmas are “in the process of closing” a deal to sign him on loan.

Now, Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto states that the 20-year-old’s “most likely destination” is indeed Las Palmas, who are 15th in La Liga currently, as negotiations “could move forward” quickly.

Bajcetic’s temporary spell at RB Salzburg this season has been mixed, with only seven starts coming in the Austrian Bundesliga and Champions League combined.

For that reason, here’s hoping a move elsewhere springs him into life, prior to returning to Liverpool for pre-season.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Virgil van Dijk says he still has “no idea” about his Liverpool future, with no contract extension signed yet. That doesn’t help our Monday blues, Virg!

Find out the brilliant reason why Cody Gakpo’s father sometimes makes him train in the garden after Liverpool games here!

Man City are now facing a nightmare fixture list before Liverpool’s visit on February 23, potentially playing six games before the league clash

Tottenham have been hit with a new injury crisis ahead of their Carabao Cup meeting with Liverpool a week on Thursday, with two more issues picked up over the weekend

Plymouth have sold joint-top goalscorer Morgan Whittaker before their FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool next month, a big blow for them and it wasn’t a smooth exit

More from This Is Anfield

Jack Lusby has delved into some of the key match stats from the 4-1 win over Ipswich, not least the brilliance of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate:

“In total, Van Dijk played 28 passes into the final third and Konate 21, though interestingly the captain was considerably more accurate with his long passes (completing seven of eight, 87.5%) than his centre-back partner (two of seven, 28.6%). “That may demonstrate the next step Konate will need to take as he looks to reach Van Dijk’s level as the perfect centre-back. “But on Saturday’s evidence, Liverpool already have the next best thing alongside their No. 4.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

The PGMOL have condemned the abuse aimed at Michael Oliver after his controversial red card shown to Arsenal‘s Myles Lewis-Skelly. Some people are a disgrace! (PA)

Spurs have reportedly decided to retain the services of Ange Postecoglou, despite Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester. He’s surely on his ninth life now! (football.london)

Napoli are said to be looking to continue talks with Man United over the signing of winger Alejandro Garnacho in January (Sky Sports)

United boss Ruben Amorim has said he would rather put the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach on the bench instead of Marcus Rashford, due to his lack of effort. Brutal!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2006, Liverpool re-signed Robbie Fowler from Man City, in a move that left many delighted.

The legendary striker may not have been the force he once was second time around, but it was still great seeing him back at Anfield.

Fowler scored 12 goals in 39 appearances after returning to Liverpool, prior to joining Cardiff in the summer of 2007.

What Slot would give to have peak ‘God’ in his squad currently!