There were some notable comments from Mo Salah about his contract on Friday, as Liverpool rejected a bid for Ben Doak and set their price.

According to several sources, including the Times‘ Paul Joyce, Liverpool have rejected a bid of £15 million from Crystal Palace for Doak.

Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas wrote that “Doak is said to be one of Palace’s top targets this month.”

The 19-year-old winger has been impressing on loan at Middlesbrough and is attracting interest from “numerous Premier League and European clubs,” according to the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe.

Joyce added that Liverpool value Doak “at about £30 million.”

That figure is based on the transfers of Crysencio Summerville and Wilson Odobert who moved from Leeds to West Ham and Burnley to Tottenham respectively £25 million and £30 million each.

As it stands, Doak will remain on loan in the Championship until the summer when he returns to Merseyside.

Mo Salah has told Sky Sports this is his “last year” at Liverpool because “we’re far away from progress” on his new contract – not ideal but no different to what he has said before

Liverpool have recalled youngster Calvin Ramsay from his loan at Wigan – he was supposed to be there for the full season

According to Dundee newspaper the Courier, St Johnstone “are interested” in Ramsay

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley returned to first-team training on Friday – Federico Chiesa also trained

Slot has confirmed Joe Gomez will be “out for a few weeks” and he is “not in a good place when it comes to his injury” – it wouldn’t be surprising to see him out for a couple of months

Mo Stewart took time to explain what it is like to be a journalist going to the AXA Training Centre and covering Liverpool. It is a great read from Mo…

“The hardest part has been to make sure I don’t get caught up in any ideas of a burgeoning bromance, and stick to the plan. “I have changed my mind over a question plenty of times because I could easily predict the answer. My internal self-assessment is always ‘does this question make me look good, or does it get a good response?’. “There’s no doubt it helps my career if people know who I am, but I am not, and never should be, the story.”

Trips to the AXA & picking Slot’s brain – What it’s really like as a Liverpool journalist

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed Marcus Rashford “is out” of the game against Liverpool due to illness

Amorim added that Harry Maguire has signed a one-year contract extension Amad Diallo is “close” to a new deal

Celtic are “exploring a loan move” for Kieran Tierney from Arsenal, according to Sky Sports – it would a mean a return to the club he left in 2019

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana “could be out for the season” with his hamstring injury – he’s made 32 appearances since joining for over £70 million in August 2022

On this day in 2023, Liverpool completed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, snapping him up for an initial £40 million.

The Dutchman may not have hit top form straight away, but he is now excelling on the left wing under Slot after Jurgen Klopp experimented with playing him through the middle.

At 25 years old, there is so much more to come from Gakpo!