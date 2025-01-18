Arne Slot has made one change to his lineup for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford, with the Reds looking to restore their winning form in the Premier League.

After back-to-back draws in the league and Arsenal‘s 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday, Liverpool are in need of a victory at the Gtech.

Slot has again been challenged with fitness issues in the buildup, but has still been able to name a strong side in west London.

Watch Brentford vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

That includes another start for Alisson, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Slot appears to have made the hard decision to drop an out-of-form Andy Robertson, and it being his only change from the draw at Nottingham Forest highlights that.

Elsewhere, his midfield is made up of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Luis Diaz again leads the line, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

That leaves the likes of Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones on Slot’s bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Nunez

Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Norgaard, Janelt, Yarmoliuk; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Wissa

Substitutes: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ji-soo, Henry, Konak, Maghoma, Jensen, Carvalho, Schade

Liverpool have won each of their last four meetings with Brentford home and away, including a 4-1 win on the road last season, though their record at the Gtech stands at one win, one draw and one defeat.

The Reds are unbeaten in four league visits to London this season, with three wins as well as one draw.

They have scored 11 goals in their last two Premier League games in the capital, netting six at Tottenham and five at West Ham.

In just 489 minutes of action, Salah has scored six times in six appearances against Brentford and is the only Reds player ever to score more than once against the Bees in a league game.