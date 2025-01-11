Jayden Danns marked his first Anfield appearance since February with a goal, an opportunity he made clear he was very appreciative of after another memorable FA Cup outing.

Danns was one of the breakout stars of Jurgen Klopp‘s final season, scoring twice in five first-team appearances.

Cruelly, then, the forward was unable to be involved in Arne Slot‘s first pre-season due to a long-term back injury that he only returned from in late November.

He made a late cameo in the League Cup clash at Southampton before being turned to at Anfield in the comfortable win over League Two’s Accrington Stanley.

The 18-year-old scored the third of four goals after finishing the move he started by winning the ball back close to the halfway line – making it three goals in two FA Cup appearances.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Danns insisted there was no frustration at the lack of senior involvement this season, only gratitude for the chance given to him by Slot on Saturday.

“I’ve been out for a while, five months,” he explained. “So coming back, first-team football’s a different intensity to any football.

“So [aim was to] just work as hard as I can, try and get into the groove of it and any opportunities sniff a goal out.

“Obviously, I made an impact last season. It’s not really any frustration from me.

“As I said, I’m young. There’s still a lot more to do, and hopefully, a lot more I can do. So, yeah, looking forward to it.”

With his bright cameo 18-minute cameo in mind, the interviewer talked of his performance opening the door for further chances in the busy weeks and months ahead.

Danns said: “Obviously, the manager’s put faith in me today and I’m grateful for it, to be honest.

“I scored and I mean, like I said, I’m really grateful for the opportunity he’s given me. Hopefully, I can do even more if he gives me more opportunities.”

Danns certainly has a very mature outlook for his age!

There will be a desire to see more of the exciting forward, who has shown he knows where the goal is and that he does not lack any enthusiasm. He will likely have the fourth round in February bookmarked, unless a loan move eventuates this month.