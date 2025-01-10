More details have broken about Liverpool’s link to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, including an asking price, and Arne Slot has held his pre-FA Cup press conference.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

More details about Napoli’s potential sale of Kvaratskhelia have emerged, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Georgian would cost about £67 million.

This comes after journalists, including the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, wrote that Liverpool are monitoring the left winger and “will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity.”

While the Reds’ interest in Kvaratskhelia does seem real, there has been no contact made with Napoli. Merseyside reporter David Lynch understands that “a lot needs to happen for this deal to come together.”

One of the moving parts is PSG’s interest which currently appears to be stronger Liverpool’s. They are reportedly taking part in ongoing discussions to sign the 23-year-old.

While we wouldn’t rule out Liverpool making a move, this does feel like a transfer that would only happen should fellow left wingers Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz move on in the future.

Liverpool FC News from Arne Slot’s press conference

Slot delivered positive updates on Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai, saying he is “expecting” the defender to be available and that the latter trained on Thursday with the under-21s

Commenting on Harvey Elliott‘s lack of game time this season, Slot attempted to explain that it has been difficult giving him minutes as he attempts to balance rotation with the need to win

The Dutchman also noted that he was told about the famous milk advert featuring Accrington Stanley and Liverpool – more on that below!

Asked about the links to Kvaratskhelia, Slot was of course coy, reiterating that “99 out of a 100 times” these transfer stories aren’t true

More from This Is Anfield

With Liverpool playing against Accrington Stanley, a certain television advertisement for milk, first broadcast in 1989, has shot back into the spotlight.

Sam Millne looked back at the story behind the famous line, ‘Accrington Stanley, who are they?’, and examined what happened next to the clubs and actors.

“There have been no great fixtures between the teams, no great goals scored or even players who have figured for both clubs. “But when Liverpool drew Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round, there was a strange sense of occasion on the horizon. “On Saturday, the teams will meet for the first time since 1956, when a Billy Liddell brace saw the Reds beat Accrington Stanley 2-0 in another FA Cup third round tie at Anfield. “What links the two clubs isn’t that game, though. Instead, it is an advert first broadcast by the Milk Marketing Board in 1989.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

BBC Sport understands David Moyes is “in talks” to replace Sean Dyche as Everton manager – Jose Mourinho’s name has also been mentioned in connection with the job

Man United‘s Amad Diallo has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2030

Sky Germany report that Omar Marmoush “has agreed in principle a move” to Man City – Eintracht Frankfurt want over £65 million for him

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Rodrigo Bentancur is “feeling good” and will only miss “a couple of weeks,” after he had to receive oxygen during Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

Liverpool FC: On this day

On January 10, 1922, Liverpool’s first massive superstar, Billy Liddell, was born in Townhill, Dunfermline.

The Scotsman scored 228 times in 534 appearances, a Reds goal tally only bettered by Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Mo Salah.

Despite winning just one trophy with Liverpool, Liddell was known widely as one of the best footballers in the country and was one of only two players – Stanley Matthews being the other – to twice play for the Great Britain XI.

We looked back at the understated legend’s career on and off the pitch.