Liverpool may have lost 3-2 away to PSV Eindhoven, but the media still called it a “valuable night” ahead of a far bigger match this weekend.

The Reds were beaten in the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, but still finished top of the Champions League group ahead of Barcelona.

A much-changed Liverpool team led twice in the first half and it felt the hosts were somewhat undeserving of their half-time lead, one they protected until the full-time whistle.

Here’s how the media reacted to the defeat.

A rare Liverpool defeat without the emotional toll…

On X, David Lynch was laid-back about a result that will mean very little come May:

“A pretty easy defeat for Liverpool to take given they finished top anyway. […] “Now to see whether the Reds can reap the benefits of resting so many at Bournemouth.”

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele was also in a positive mindset after the game:

“Arne Slot did not care a jot about the result and he did not even try to hide that on the eve of this match. “So although Liverpool lost to Dutch leaders PSV, this was a valuable night for the Anfield team, who topped the league phase regardless. “Star men rested, rhythm into the legs of the back-up brigade and an unforgettable experience for some of the Kop kids to be part of the matchday squad for a Champions League game. “Keep working hard and they will do so on nights that have more jeopardy in the future.”

Liverpool are the first side to finish top of the table in the new Champions League phase. The Slot machine is paying out. ? pic.twitter.com/VlDa05IJrI — Squawka (@Squawka) January 29, 2025

The Times‘ Paul Joyce said there is only one important game for Liverpool this week, but did feel fringe players may have rued not starting alongside star men:

“Arne Slot, Liverpool’s head coach, conceded beforehand that his focus had been split between this visit to PSV Eindhoven and Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth. “By the end, the Vitality Stadium was solely in his thoughts. […] “For many of those players gaining valuable minutes, there would have been regret that a rare starting assignment could not have come alongside more of those who might have allowed them to shine a little brighter.”

It was a good night for James McConnell and Federico Chiesa…

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle enjoyed what he saw in midfield from McConnell:

“One good thrusting run first half and always looked to move Liverpool forward while not shy to get stuck in. “Maintained level throughout and can expect more minutes to come.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian praised the academy for making players like McConnell and Jayden Danns solid first-team options:

“It is testament to the work being done from academy to senior level at Liverpool that Slot’s makeshift, youthful side were still recognisable in style. “Danns and James McConnell both impressed in a rollercoaster of a first half.”

Writing for This Is Anfield, Lynch focused on a promising showing from Chiesa:

“It wasn’t exactly difficult to tell which Liverpool player was making a rare appearance here having endured a frustrating, injury-hit season thus far. “And that is not because Federico Chiesa appeared to lack rhythm, but rather because he was running around with all the enthusiasm of a dog who had been let off the leash for the first time. “Fortunately, he also paired this eye-catching work rate with end product, winning the penalty that put the visitors ahead and then forcing the save from which Harvey Elliott scored. “On the evidence seen thus far, the Italian looks lightning quick, hungry and like a guarantee of shots that will test the ‘keeper.”

Speaking after the match, Arne Slot also took it upon himself to laud McConnell: