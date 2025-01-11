Arne Slot has a large squad available for Liverpool’s FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley in the third round, with rotation expected.

There will be changes to the Liverpool team that lost to Tottenham on Wednesday, that much we know.

Who will start is more of a guessing game as Slot balances rhythm with rest against Accrington Stanley, who currently sit 19th in League Two.

Here are the potential absentees for Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley:

Due to illness, Quansah had to come off after half an hour against Tottenham, but Slot is now “expecting him to be available.”

In the absence of Gomez, who “will be back in a few weeks,” according to the coach, Quansah should start alongside Ibrahima Konate, Wataru Endo or academy centre-half Amara Nallo.

Szoboszlai is the other player in the squad recovering from illness.

The Hungarian wasn’t involved in the Carabao Cup but is hoping to play at Anfield, having trained with the under-21s on Thursday because the first team were delayed in returning from London.

Unfortunately for Morton, he is a doubt after rolling his ankle in the run-up to Wednesday’s game.

If he is fit, however, the 22-year-old has an opportunity to line up in midfield to give the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch a rest.

Morton’s potential absence could leave a chance for another young midfielder to play, though, with James McConnell in contention for his first start since February 28, 2024.

In attack, this seems as good an opportunity as any for Federico Chiesa to play, having not featured since the Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton.

Darwin Nunez will also expect to be involved, while Jayden Danns has an outside shout of making his first start for the Reds.

• READ: LFC lineup options vs. Accrington Stanley: Chiesa start, 9 rested & 1 debut

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Accrington Stanley

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson, Norris

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Szoboszlai, McConnell, Morton*, Szoboszlai

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Danns, Ngumoha

* Doubt