Liverpool did not need to engage higher than second gear in their 4-1 win over Ipswich, a stress-free performance we have all longed for in what is a long season.

Ipswich would task the Reds with finding a way through their low block and Arne Slot‘s side responded in kind, scoring four before the visitors notched a late consolation.

It was a near-perfect outing for Liverpool, who could take off their entire midfield trio and give extra minutes to players who will be expected to feature in midweek.

Three points ensured no team could make up ground on Slot’s men, and this is how the media assessed the latest win in an overall impressive campaign to date.

Reds cruised to three points, but ‘hunger for more remained’…

Liverpool fans are all too familiar with the club’s flair for the dramatics but there was none on show this time, with the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter likening it to a “stroll”:

“There are days when the relentless pursuit of a Premier League title resembles a stroll. This was one of those occasions for Liverpool, who condemned Ipswich to a second successive comprehensive defeat. The only consolation for Kieran McKenna and his weary players was it could have been much worse.”

While Liverpool may have cruised to three points, the Times‘ Paul Joyce rightly noted how the hunger for more “remained undimmed”:

“Salah had busted a gut to rectify his error, chasing back into his own half to ease his rival off the ball amid rapturous applause. It was a moment to sum up this game and perhaps Liverpool’s season. “As clinical as they had been in establishing a yawning first-half advantage out of outclassed opponents, the hunger for more remained undimmed.”

Chris Bascombe, of the Telegraph, used the opportunity to respond to a wild claim during the week that Slot’s side are ‘boring’ – three first-half goals were evidence enough:

“Boring Liverpool? Three goals before half-time shut down one of the strangest observations of the season. […] “The gap between the side at the top and the newcomer from the Championship is evidently too wide, the likelihood of such a mismatch too predictable. But Liverpool have outclassed better teams than Ipswich this season as they maintain their momentum at the top.”

As for the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, there was an acknowledgement that while Jurgen Klopp‘s “fingerprints” are “all over” this squad, this is “Slot’s team”:

“As the game at Anfield drifted into additional time, there was a reminder of one final present from Klopp as the Liverpool support broke out into the chant the former boss afforded his successor on his final match last May. “Klopp’s fingerprints can be seen all over this Reds squad. This, however, is now very much Slot’s team. Liverpool, Liverpool still very much top of the league.”

And Cody Gakpo came in for deserved praise…

Cody Gakpo is a man in form and the BBC‘s Gary Rose senses it is coming at just the right time to alleviate pressure off Mo Salah:

“Liverpool are yet to suffer a dip in form this season and this big win suggests it isn’t coming any time soon, especially with Gakpo coming into form just at the right time to ensure not all the attacking pressure is on Salah.”

Sky Sports‘ Nick Wright was similarly complimentary of Liverpool’s No. 18, who is “relishing the opportunity” on the left:

“Among many impressive performances, the 24-year-old was Liverpool’s outstanding player, setting up Salah’s goal with a far-post cross in addition to scoring twice himself. His double takes him to eight goals in the Premier League this season, equalling his total for the whole of last term with four months to spare. “He is clearly relishing the opportunity to play consistently on the left having mostly been used in the central-striker role by Jurgen Klopp. It is a tactical change which continues to bear fruit for Slot.”

As for an interesting stat to emerge from the match, Opta‘s David Segar revealed how rare the quick start was:

In the 11th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai’s opener was Liverpool’s earliest Premier League goal at Anfield since September 2023 – when the Hungarian himself scored in the third minute against Aston Villa.

Finally, Liverpool journalist David Lynch took to X to applaud the midfield’s efforts and the absence of complacency: