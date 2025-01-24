Liverpool play their second Premier League match in succession with a 3pm kickoff, with relegation-battlers Ipswich the visitors on Saturday.

Liverpool vs. Ipswich

Premier League (22) | Anfield

January 25, 2025 | 3pm (GMT)

Arne Slot‘s side enjoyed a positive midweek result to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 with a game to spare, ensuring focus is solely on Ipswich‘s visit this weekend.

Both the Reds and Arsenal play at the same time this week, meaning neither can place pressure on the other before they play.

Liverpool’s only job, though, is not to drop more careless points at home against what will be a spirited Ipswich outfit. Here is everything you need to know.

1. No Curtis Jones

Slot will not be able to call upon Curtis Jones for Saturday’s game, with the midfielder ruled out after the issue he picked up against Lille in midweek.

“He will not be available for the game tomorrow,” Slot confirmed on Friday. “The rest we have to wait and see how long it’s going to take. I’m not expecting months, but let’s see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth.”

A frustrating blow for Jones, who joins Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Diogo Jota (muscle) in the treatment room.

2. Is the weather going to be a concern again?

We had 70mph wind gusts that postponed the Merseyside derby in December and subsequent fears that fog and snow could cancel other fixtures in the weeks since.

An amber weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of Merseyside until late on Friday, which will be causing fresh fears for yet another Liverpool match.

The good news, though, is that Saturday is expected to be sunny and a calmer day for wind before another yellow warning on Sunday.

There’s safety with a 3pm kickoff after all, but just be mindful if you intend to travel across the weekend!

3. Ipswich arrive in the relegation zone

Ipswich will arrive at Anfield in the relegation places, sitting 18th behind Wolves only on goal difference – ensuring incentive for a result is not in short supply.

They have proven a stubborn outfit to break down despite their place in the table, although only two teams have scored fewer goals this season than them (20) and only three have conceded more (43).

They signed Brighton‘s Julio Enciso on loan ahead of this clash and will welcome back Kalvin Phillips after he missed the 6-0 defeat against his parent club, Man City.

Kieran McKenna’s decision to set up 5-4-1 against City was punished so we would expect them to revert back to 4-2-3-1 against the Reds.

Possible Ipswich XI: Walton; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Phillips, Cajuste; Johnson, Hutchinson, Philogene; Delap

4. Liverpool’s potential starting XI

None of Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson or Cody Gakpo played a part in the midweek win over Lille, which creates a sense of inevitability for their place in the starting lineup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister will be restored after cameos in the Champions League, which leaves the big question over Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in the No. 9.

The Colombian has been preferred by Slot, and it would not be a surprise to see him start for the fourth game in a row.

Predicted Reds XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

5. The match is not live on UK TV

With neither Sky Sports nor TNT Sports picking up this fixture, it means a 3pm blackout in the UK and no live option to watch the match.

This only applies to those residing in the UK, so everywhere else around the world you are safe and can tune in as normal.

This Is Anfield will be on hand with our usual live blog to keep you informed throughout the match, plus we will have a full rundown of TV and online stream information prior to kickoff.

6. Konate is nearing full fitness

Konate has been taking painkillers after rushing back from his knee injury, but Slot told reporters he is being carefully managed as he insisted “it’s safe for him to play”:

“I think you’ve seen how we try to manage that. I think we skipped him twice, didn’t we? “At least in this game [against Lille] Jarell played and the Accrington game he didn’t play as well. “That is a bit maybe because he has still some pain in his knee – don’t exaggerate it, but he probably feels a bit. “It’s safe for him to play, but it’s more the load you’re aware of. “If a player is out for five or six weeks and then you play him every three days that’s, in our opinion, a certain risk. So we always try to manage that. “I think he now comes to a moment where he would be able to play three times a week.”

7. Salah could climb further up all-time list

It would not be a Liverpool matchday if there was not a chance for Mohamed Salah to set a new record or equal/surpass a player in the all-time charts – and this time he could do both!

He needs two goals to register 20 league goals in a season for the club for the fifth time and the first since 2021/22 – he missed out by two goals in the last two seasons.

Let’s keep in mind that only 21 league games have been played prior to Ipswich‘s visit. Salah’s levels this season are unbelievable.

And if he does get those two goals, he will join Frank Lampard in joint-sixth on the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, with 177 goals.

8. Liam Delap the danger man for visitors

Delap has scored eight and assisted two goals this season, he is Ipswich‘s main threat and his battle against Konate and Virgil van Dijk could be one to watch.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to Michael Pentti-Smith from Blue Monday: An Ipswich Town Podcast and there was a clear sense that Delap is their key to any points at Anfield:

“If we’re going to get something, we need to score, so it’s crucial that Delap can find some space in behind. “He will try his best to unsettle Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk, as he did Jarell Quansah on the opening day. “Leif Davis did a great job keeping Salah quiet for 45 minutes back in August – he needs to do that for 90-plus minutes at Anfield.”

• READ MORE: Ipswich “expecting a reaction” vs. LFC – Delap could “unsettle” duo

9. A new referee at the helm

Michael Salisbury is the referee for this fixture. He has never taken charge of a Liverpool first-team game before.

He did, however, referee the under-21s on four occasions, but the last time was in 2014/15! He is averaging nearly 23 fouls per game this season and at least three yellow cards.

Salisbury’s assistants at Anfield are Mat Wilkes and Derek Eaton, while Darren Bond acts as fourth official. And there is no introduction needed for the lead VAR, Paul Tierney.

10. How you can follow the match!

Liverpool vs. Ipswich is not live on TV in the UK.

This Is Anfield, however, will be providing live text commentary throughout on our website, with Harry McMullen keeping you entertained and informed from 2.15pm.

We will also have full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Three points please, Reds!