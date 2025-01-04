Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Man United this weekend is at potential risk of being postponed, due to adverse weather conditions.

The Reds host their most bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon, in what on paper looks like one of the most one-sided clashes between the pair in years.

Liverpool go into the game top of the league table and in imperious form, with life under Arne Slot going seamlessly.

On the flip side, United are languishing in 14th place and not yet firing with Ruben Amorim in charge, already losing six of his first 11 games.

Form can go out of the window in this fixture, however, as last season showed when Liverpool failed to win any of their three games against the Red Devils.

There is a risk of Sunday’s match not going ahead, however, with the Met Office confirming that an amber weather warning has been issued for Merseyside.

The forecasts predicts snow and freezing rain, with disruptions also expected on public transport for those heading to Anfield.

Supporters are urged to take extreme care if they are planning to make the trip, as well as check for the latest travel updates.

In fact, snowfall as thick as 40cm has even been predicted in some areas of the United Kingdom.

It is worth stressing that the match certainly isn’t under major threat of being called off, but equally, it isn’t a given that it will go ahead.

For Liverpool, it would be hugely frustrating to see another high-profile game against big rivals postponed.

Last month’s final Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park was called off due to high winds, meaning the Reds now have a game in hand on most of the Premier League.

To have another fixture to catch up on would be far from ideal, not least because Liverpool’s schedule in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions is already hectic.

At this stage, it would be a surprise if the showdown with United didn’t go ahead, though, on a day that will hopefully see Slot’s side pick up three more points.