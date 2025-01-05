Liverpool vs. Man United WILL go ahead as planned, with a final decision made on Sunday’s fixture following heavy snow around Merseyside on Saturday night.

Sunday’s 4.30pm kickoff at Anfield will take place as intended, with a second safety meeting held at midday confirming the news.

This comes after heavy snowfall in the Merseyside area on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, leading to concerns over the safety of those travelling to the game.

With over 60,000 supporters set to attend Anfield those concerns were understandable, with transport links and pathways around the stadium of paramount importance.

But Liverpool vs. Man United will now go ahead, with authorities convinced of the safety of those in attendance provided precautions are taken.

It is a major lift to all involved, with the Reds having faced the prospect of a second fixture being postponed in the space of a month – after the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was called off in early December.

Any further postponements would have put a strain on the fixture list later in the season, with a new date yet to be confirmed for Liverpool’s trip to Everton.

While that clash is expected to take place on February 11 – pending the mathematical confirmation of progress to the Champions League‘s last 16, avoiding knockout playoffs – there would be no clear date for a rescheduled meeting with Man United.

A possible date would have been February 18/19, but that would have hinged on Ruben Amorim’s side finishing in the top eight of the Europa League and thus avoiding their own playoffs.

Fortunately, that is now moot, with Liverpool vs. Man United set to kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

Liverpool can extend Man United drought to TEN hours!

Man United have not scored in the last 507 minutes of league football at Anfield – that’s eight hours and 27 minutes!

If Liverpool avoid defeat, they will equal their club record of going nine home league games unbeaten against Man United. The nine-game best that currently stands was from 1970 to 1979.

In the last six meetings with Man United on home soil, Liverpool have scored 16 times to the visitors’ one.

In the last eight encounters home and away, Liverpool have scored 26 goals while conceding six of the 32 goals scored in total.

Liverpool are looking to record their sixth league double over Man United since 1992.

Mo Salah is one goal away from joining Thierry Henry in joint-seventh place on the all-time Premier League goalscorers chart – Henry scored 175 goals.

The Egyptian requires three goals to register 20 league strikes in a season for the club for the fifth time and the first occasion since 2021/22.

He is also just two goals away from recording 100 for the club in the Premier League at Anfield.

With 15, Salah has scored more goals than any other player in the fixture’s history. Steven Gerrard and United’s George Wall are next on the list with nine apiece.

Those 15 goals – the most he has scored against any club – have come in 16 appearances, 12 of the goals coming in the league.