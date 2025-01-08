Liverpool forward Lewis Koumas is reportedly wanted by multiple promotion-chasing Championship clubs in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old was sent out on loan to Stoke last summer, with the Reds seeing a temporary exit as best for his development in 2024/25.

Koumas has impressed for the Championship side, scoring three times in the league and starting 19 out of a possible 26 matches in the competition.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, the Liverpool forward is “drawing enquiries” from Sheffield United and West Brom, but a loan move to another Championship club would make little sense given he is already contracted to stay at Stoke until the end of the season.

It is claimed that the pair have “been keeping a close eye” on Koumas’ form this season, no doubt being impressed with what they’ve seen.

The Blades are “long-term admirers” of the teenager, while West Brom are looking at him as a “forward who could give them an extra edge”, along with Watford.

Koumas only signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool last August, suggesting that they see him as a part of their future, but it will be intriguing to see if this interest in him changes that.

It will be difficult for Koumas to break into Arne Slot‘s plans next season, considering the wealth of options the Dutchman has in the Welshman’s preferred attacking areas of the pitch.

Liverpool need to weigh up if another season out on loan in 2025/26 makes sense, or if cashing in on him permanently is the best decision for all parties.

The fact that Koumas only recently extended his stay at Anfield puts the Reds in a strong bargaining position, so they wouldn’t be risking losing him on the cheap.

The five-cap Wales international scored in his only Liverpool appearance to date, in the 3-0 win at home to Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round last season, so there could still be belief that he can make the grade.