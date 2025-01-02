Martin Zubimendi is reportedly “ready to leave” Real Sociedad now, just five months after turning down Liverpool, which could spark a revived bid in January.

Zubimendi could be back on the agenda for Liverpool this month with claims the midfielder is now decided on leaving Real Sociedad.

This comes the transfer window after his dramatic U-turn on a move to Merseyside, with the Reds’ interest in a deal never abating despite their frustration.

BBC Sport‘s Guillem Balague, a prominent Spanish journalist based in the UK, has provided an update on Zubimendi’s status on Thursday.

“I was told everything was done with Liverpool but he decided personally not to leave. Now three months into the season he is ready to go,” Balague explained.

“When Manchester City want a replacement for Rodri, that is the guy to look for.

“Barca would like him but don’t have the money and he is ready to leave now.”

Balague did, however, cast doubt on Liverpool returning for a player they were prepared to sign for £51 million in August, but that appeared more speculative than concrete information.

The suggestion Zubimendi is “ready to leave now” is certainly intriguing, as journalists on Merseyside have reported the club retain their interest.

In September, reporter David Lynch told Anfield Agenda: “If the player’s ready at that point [in January] to make the move and feels like ‘I made a mistake in staying’, I don’t think Liverpool would rule that out at all.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein added in October that “the admiration continues,” while Lynch explained to This Is Anfield that “nothing has changed since the summer” with regards Liverpool’s interest.

“If Liverpool do get the nod, 100 percent they’ll be back in for him,” Lynch, whose work can be found on Substack, concluded.

It is also worth nothing that Man City sources have ruled out a move for Zubimendi.

Speaking in December, Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe insisted he was not expecting “any scares” when it comes to Zubimendi this month, but admitted his £51 million release clause offered “little peace.”

“There is little peace of mind regarding the clause, but in all this time Martin himself has shown that the player’s will is above the clause,” Olabe told Estadio Deportivo.

“And up to today we have already seen his behaviour. I do not foresee that we will have any scares in winter.”

Real Sociedad are currently eighth in LaLiga with Zubimendi starting 20 of his 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are clear at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League with only Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah clocking more minutes on the pitch than Ryan Gravenberch.