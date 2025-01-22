Kostas Tsimikas was among Liverpool’s best players in the 2-1 victory over Lille, suggesting he should keep his place over Andy Robertson.

This was never going to be a classic.

Arne Slot‘s side have faced and will face more intense fixtures this season, but Liverpool got the job done with Mohamed Salah opening the scoring and Harvey Elliott netting the winner via a deflection.

The win keeps up the Reds’ 100 percent record in the 2024/25 Champions League to date.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and TIA’s readers.

Elliott (7.6) got the best overall rating on the night – the second match in a row that it has happened for a substitute, after Darwin Nunez got top marks at Brentford.

The midfielder scored his first-ever Champions League goal, and GOAL’s Mark Doyle said he was “heavily involved” during a lively cameo.

There was a rare starring role for Tsimikas (7.5) at Anfield, too, with the left-back catching the eye with his performance.

The Greek may not have been a match-winner for Liverpool, but he again showed why he currently looks a superior option to Andy Robertson.

This Is Anfield‘s Mark Delgado described it as a “really good all-round performance” by Tsimikas, winning the tackle in the lead-up to Salah’s opener.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo felt that the 28-year-old’s set-piece quality was “a real danger in the second half.”

Salah (7.3) scored his first goal from open play since the 5-0 win away to West Ham on December 29.

Delgado said that the Liverpool legend “looked back in gear” after a ‘drought’ by his ridiculously high standards.

Nobody was remotely poor for the Reds, but Alisson (6.1) and Ryan Gravenberch (6.1) shared the lowest rating.

Doyle claimed that Gravenberch was “very much playing within himself” during his 45 minutes on the pitch, prior to his substitution.