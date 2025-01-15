A double transfer update has emerged regarding Darwin Nunez‘s Liverpool future and the reported pursuit of Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas.

It doesn’t look like a busy January at Anfield will be happening, with the summer transfer window likely to be more productive.

That said, it hasn’t stopped both incoming and outgoing rumours doing the rounds recently, specifically regarding the Reds’ attack.

Nunez has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, amid doubts over his future, but The Athletic‘s James Pearce has now provided an update on his situation from sources within the club.

He reports that the Reds “haven’t received any bids” for the Uruguayan, even though one claim has suggested the club have rejected a £70 million from Saudi Arabia, wanting £85 million instead.

Meanwhile, reports from Germany have claimed that Tzimas is an option for Liverpool in recent days, with the 19-year-old considered a huge attacking prospect.

He is on loan at Nurnberg from PAOK currently, but the former are expected to sign him permanently in the summer before instantly selling him for a profit.

Pearce states that Liverpool “have no interest” in Tzimas, however, shutting down the rumour of talks taking place with him over a move.

Summer changes to Liverpool’s attack?

At this point, it would be a surprise if Nunez was sold this month, even though an eye-watering bid from a Saudi Pro League club could turn heads at Liverpool.

The Reds are in the midst of a Premier League title race and need as much depth as possible, so moving him on would be a risk.

Nunez’s Liverpool career feels like it’s in the balance, however, having not developed enough over the past two-and-a-half years.

For that reason, a summer exit feels more than possible, as the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes look to bring in a superior alternative.

Liverpool’s move for Tzimas looks unlikely after this latest update, but if the situation did change, he could be an exciting signing.

He has scored eight goals in 15 appearances for Nurnberg since his move last summer, as well as netting 16 times in 32 games at youth level for Greece.