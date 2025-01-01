The January transfer window is open for 2025 and Liverpool could add to their list of impressive mid-season signings. Can you name their 15 most expensive buys?

The Reds are in a strong position as 2024 turns to 2025, top of the Premier League and the Champions League as Arne Slot oversees a stunning start.

Whether they add to Slot’s squad in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but the club are prepared to be opportunistic if the right deal presents itself.

If they do bring in any new players this month they would join a number of standout signings since the winter window was brought in back in 2002/03.

There are 3 minutes on the clock – can you name all 15?

