A new transfer rumour has claimed that Darwin Nunez was close to striking a deal with a club last month, while a double Liverpool injury update has dropped.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, and in an update for Give Me Sport, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr sent Liverpool two offers for Nunez in the January transfer window.

The second of those was in excess of £62.4 million, with talks at an advanced stage and a Reds exit “close” to happening.

Darwin Nunez joking around with Luis Diaz about wanting to go Saudi for the money ?#LFC (@prodirect on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/9oXxVyxvQD — • (@a22_mir) February 11, 2025

While that bid was near to Liverpool’s valuation of Nunez, they reportedly turned it down because they didn’t have time to find a replacement.

That feels like a sensible decision by the Premier League leaders, but it certainly raises doubts about the Uruguayan’s future beyond this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez injury update! One is ruled out, but the other is battling to feature against Everton on Wednesday night

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been touted as an option for Liverpool by Jamie Carragher, with he and Paul Scholes baffled by links to Arsenal. Gunners fans will no doubt take this well!

Nunez would have been in line to start at Plymouth on Sunday, but he was ruled out for a reason that may surprise a few!

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has confirmed that Ben Doak‘s thigh injury isn’t as bad as first feared, and he should be back in “weeks.” Good news for the Liverpool winger! (Teesside Live)

Recent Liverpool debutant Rio Ngumoha has been called up to England’s U17s squad for two games against the Netherlands this month, in a proud moment for the winger

Trent Kone-Doherty starred for Liverpool’s U19s in Europe earlier today, scoring twice against Stuttgart, but they cruelly exited the UEFA Youth League on penalties.

Jack Lusby has taken a look at Liverpool’s potential lineup options for tomorrow night, including possible starts for Conor Bradley and Nunez:

“Slot’s fairly ambiguous update on Alexander-Arnold – who “will train hopefully with us again and we have to decide if we take him” – could cast doubt over the right-back spot. “If Alexander-Arnold is fully fit there is a chance he starts over Bradley, albeit with the odds of that being low at this stage. “And with Luis Diaz playing 90-plus minutes at Plymouth on Sunday, there is a chance the coach turns to Nunez instead to lead his attack.”

Reminder that Man City host Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening (8pm GMT), if you’re after your football fix for the night!

Speaking of that game, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expects the victors of this tie to win the Champions League this season, NOT Liverpool! Can’t they both lose?

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, returning to his former club this summer. He was supposedly better than Robbo at one point! (Sky Sports)

On this day in 2017, Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Tottenham in the Premier League, thanks to a Sadio Mane double.

It was another important three points in the Reds’ quest for Champions League qualification – something they would achieve on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool favourite Steve McManaman celebrates his 53rd birthday today.

His move to Real Madrid in 1999 soured his legacy – word of warning, Trent! – but it should never be forgotten what an influential player he was for the Reds during the 1990s.