Liverpool’s training squad on Tuesday saw only a few absentees, while the referee for this weekend’s trip to Man City has been confirmed.

The Reds face a vital clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday, knowing victory will take them 10 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo has been ruled out of the game through injury, failing to overcome an ankle issue suffered at Everton, so he was absent from training on Tuesday.

Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton were also missing, with the pair recovering from long-term hamstring and shoulder problems respectively.

Arne Slot hasn’t ruled out surgery for Gomez, but is confident that his season hasn’t come to an end.

Curtis Jones trained alongside his teammates, however, with the 23-year-old pushing to start at Villa after serving a one-match ban.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa

MANCHESTER-BORN Anthony Taylor will referee Sunday’s clash between Liverpool and City at the Etihad. Stuart Attwell is on VAR!

A journalist has named four players Liverpool have “looked at” to replace Mo Salah, should the unthinkable happen. Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo are among them!

Slot has shot down suggestions that nerves are starting to play a part in Liverpool’s title challenge, saying his players have the experience to cope with the pressure

Slot has explained the “difficult” trait that makes Wataru Endo such a “special” option for Liverpool. His experience is key in this title race

Joanna Durkan has picked some potential starting lineups for Liverpool tomorrow night, with possible starts for Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez:

“Jones is another who could assume midfield responsibility after playing just 29 minutes over the last three fixtures. Dominik Szoboszlai has proved how vital he is to the side but he needs to be managed carefully. “With Gakpo still sidelined and Slot conceding that Jota cannot play full games in rapid succession, Darwin Nunez is a strong contender to lead the line and allow Luis Diaz to remain on the left wing.”

Slot has described Marcus Rashford as a “very good” player, as he looks for his eighth goal against Liverpool tomorrow. Are you worried about Man United‘s on-loan winger? (Sky Sports)

On this day in 2006, Liverpool beat Man United 1-0 at home in the FA Cup fifth round, thanks to a Peter Crouch header.

It was the Reds’ first win in the competition against their rivals for 85 years, highlighting why it felt so significant.

Not only that, but Rafa Benitez’s side ended up going all the way in the FA Cup that season, knocking out Birmingham (7-0) and Chelsea (2-1) in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

It was then left to Steven Gerrard to save Liverpool and steal the show against West Ham in the final in Cardiff, with the Reds winning 3-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.