Arne Slot has confirmed his plan to rotate for Liverpool’s trip to Plymouth in the FA Cup, hinting at three academy youngsters likely to come into his squad.

The Reds visit Home Park on Sunday, three days after their 4-0 victory over Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup – a game Slot made four changes for.

While Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz were rested in the week, it remains to be seen whether any of those three players will come back into the side against Plymouth, with Everton to come only three days later.

It could again be an occasion for Liverpool’s second string, as was the case against another lower-league side in Accrington Stanley in the third round.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot at least confirmed that he would “definitely use a few players that haven’t played that much,” with the likes of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa likely in contention.

“I think it’s always a tricky tie, no matter what team you play, because it’s an away game, it’s their final probably – as with many times when Liverpool goes anywhere,” he explained.

“But it is true that if you play with a team that hasn’t played so much together that is always, for the players, a bit more difficult.

“But I think we’ve seen already a few times when we’ve played with a team that hasn’t played much together, even in Eindhoven in the Champions League game, these players were able to play a very good game.

“So I think it’s important, in these moments, for some players that don’t get much playing time to have that playing time, so whenever we need them they are ready.

“If you never play them, then it’s so difficult for them to be ready if we do get some injuries or suspensions.

“So we will definitely use a few players that haven’t played that much, but we will make that final call tomorrow.”

Liverpool could give an early indication as to Slot’s squad when the U21s visit Southampton on Friday night, while the U18s host Man United on Saturday morning.

Many of the players who would be considered for those academy fixtures may come into Slot’s thinking for the FA Cup – including the trio of James McConnell, Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni.

Later in his press conference the head coach reinforced his argument for bigger squads on matchdays, naming the trio as those who “would have been in the squad” against Tottenham if there had been more space.

That would suggest that all three will be considered for the trip to Plymouth and certainly in McConnell’s case – as sixth-choice midfielder following injury to Tyler Morton – a possible start.

• READ: Arne Slot reveals midfield injury that could impact Liverpool XI vs. Plymouth

“If you are a club that has to play so many games and then to go to a game with 20 players, that’s not a problem because you can only make five substitutions,” Slot said.

“But you want to create something and you want to give academy players a chance once in a while as well, and if you can only bring 20 players that is the biggest problem for the academy players.

“If I would have had 23 players yesterday then James McConnell and maybe Rio or Trey would have been in the squad and it was an ideal moment for them to get a bit of playing time yesterday. But I could only bring 20.

“So I think if you look at the long-term future for England, for their players, for the academy players, it would be a smart decision to go to 23.

“And don’t tell me that that is a disadvantage of the smaller clubs, because I have nine fantastic substitutes if I have 20.

“So it’s not that I’d all of a sudden have 12 great substitutes. Nine is already enough.

“But it’s more giving chances to younger players as well that would be beneficial if we go to 23 like every other league in Europe.”