James McConnell is set to stay at Liverpool despite widespread interest in a loan deal on deadline day, with Arne Slot deciding he is too important to leave.

McConnell had attracted enquiries from a number of clubs ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, with Blackburn, Swansea and Derby among the sides interested.

The midfielder is certainly ready for senior football and proved as much with an outstanding display in defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last week.

After that 3-2 loss, Slot admitted his uncertainty over whether or not to keep McConnell as part of his squad – given his admiration for the youngster – or allow him to gain further starting experience elsewhere.

But according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, the decision has now been made for the 20-year-old to stay as part of Liverpool’s first team.

He will remain within the senior setup and likely feature more prominently in the second half of the season, though more opportunities for game time should come with the U21s too.

McConnell was not in the squad for the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, which demonstrates the strength in depth within Slot’s midfield, but he could return for both cup fixtures this week.

Liverpool host Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday night before a trip to Championship side Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether the call to retain McConnell will affect fellow midfielder Tyler Morton, who has hinted at his desire to leave in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Morton was subject of interest from a number of clubs in the summer, including Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, but Liverpool rejected loan offers.

Two players who are closing in on moves away from Anfield before the 11pm deadline are Jayden Danns and Kaide Gordon.

Danns is expected to join Sunderland on loan while Gordon will spend the remainder of the campaign with Portsmouth, having seen his initial season-long spell at Norwich cut short.

Liverpool have already sanctioned a new loan for Calvin Ramsay, who has joined Kilmarnock after a failed stint at Wigan, while Marcelo Pitaluga (Fluminense) and Tom Hill (Harrogate) have left on permanent deals.