Arne Slot did not hold his usual post-match interviews, including a debrief with the press, following the dramatic ending to Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

Slot has earned a reputation as a straight talker since taking over as Liverpool head coach and his approach to press conferences has made him a favourite with the media.

But the Dutchman did not hold his usual interviews with broadcasters or attend a press conference following Wednesday’s 2-2 draw in the derby.

That comes after Slot was shown a red card for his exchange with referee Michael Oliver during ugly scenes at the full-time whistle.

Curtis Jones confronted Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure for celebrating in front of the away fans and that led to a tussle involving in a number of players from both sides, split up by stewards and police.

Slot was sent off after shaking Oliver’s hand, presumably following choice words with the official, with assistant Sipke Hulshoff also dismissed.

Hulshoff’s red card meant neither he nor Slot were obliged to fulfil media duties according to Premier League guidelines.

Per the Premier League‘s handbook for 2024/25: “No player or manager who has been sent off in a league match or is suspended for a league match will be required to be made available for interview during or after that league match.

“In such circumstances, the media obligations relating to a club’s manager shall be fulfilled by the club’s assistant manager or another senior member of its coaching staff.”

That would suggest Liverpool could have put third-in-command John Heitinga forward for their press conference but chose not to.

There was no immediate reaction from Slot regarding the officiating of Oliver or the nature of the game in general, with a number of fouls ignored by the referee including one on Ibrahima Konate in the buildup to James Tarkowski’s equaliser.

The next opportunity for the assembled media to speak with Slot will be on Friday, when Liverpool host their press conference at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk did speak with broadcasters including TNT Sports and the captain did not hold back with his opinion on Oliver’s performance.

“We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have every right to,” Van Dijk said.

“But in the end I think Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn’t think that was the right thing to do.

“Then obviously you know what happens when there’s a little tussle.

“But I think the ref didn’t have the game under control, in my opinion. I said it to him. I don’t know what it is, but it is a fact.

“Both teams had to deal with it. It is what it is. Like I said, take the point and move on.”

As it stands Slot, Hulshoff and Jones will all miss the clash with Wolves, with Heitinga expected to serve as stand-in head coach unless Liverpool appeal those red cards.