Liverpool looked to have claimed bragging rights in the final derby at Goodison Park only for a James Tarkowski strike in the eighth minute of added time to earn the home side a 2-2 draw that they celebrated like a victory.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League (24) | Goodison Park

February 12, 2025

Goals

Beto 11′

Mac Allister 16′ (assist – Salah)

Salah 73′ (assist – Jones)

Tarkowski 90+8′

Sent off: Jones, Doucoure, Slot (90+12)

As all involved expected, the final Merseyside derby at Goodison kicked off at a frantic pace, with both sides looking to stamp their authority before things started to settle.

Unfortunately it was Everton who struck first and Arne Slot will have been bitterly disappointed as Liverpool were easily undone by a quick free-kick, Beto was sent through for a composed finish beyond Alisson.

Their lead lasted less than five minutes, with an exquisite move seeing Salah’s deft cross finding the intelligent run of Alexis Mac Allister, who got just enough on the header to find the far corner.

Everton were dealt another blow soon after with Iliman Ndiaye forced off, distraught, with a knee injury and replaced by zero goal, zero assist winger Jack Harrison.

A familiar pattern was established with Liverpool dominating possession, though there were few chances for either side, the closest a driving effort from Dominik Szoboszlai smothered at the second opportunity by Jordan Pickford.

Half time: Everton 1-1 Liverpool

Everton were quicker and sharper after the restart and it wasn’t before long that Slot turned to his bench, sending both of his Scousers on with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones replacing Conor Bradley and Ryan Gravenberch.

Both sets of fans mounted hopeful penalty shouts for a Ibrahima Konate handball and a foul on Szoboszlai, but Michael Oliver – otherwise lacking authority – right to wave both away.

Jarrad Branthwaite saw a goal ruled out for a clear offside but it served as a marker for Liverpool as they continued to struggle, and Slot opted to send on Kostas Tsimikas and Darwin Nunez.

And the Reds were soon ahead, with Nunez teeing up Jones for an effort cleared by Branthwaite but only into the path of Salah, who took a touch and blasted home for 2-1.

That looked to be it, only for a remarkable ending that saw Tarkowski blast into the top corner and secure a point for the hosts – meaning Liverpool are seven points clear at the top.

Jones, Slot and Abdoulaye Doucoure were all sent off in the aftermath after the Everton midfielder had celebrated in front of the travelling Liverpool supporters.

The final derby at Goodison Park signed off in remarkable, old school fashion; fitting for the occasion, but another frustration for Liverpool.

Meanwhile Everton fans celebrated their side dropping two points like they’d won a trophy, which they last did 30 years ago in 1995.

TIA Man of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister

Referee: Michael Oliver

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gana (Iroegbunam 77′), Garner (Young 87′), Doucoure; Lindstrom (Alcaraz 77′), Ndiaye (Harrison 25′), Beto

Subs not used: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Heath, Sherif

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 61′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 69′); Gravenberch (Jones 61′), Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo (Nunez 69′), Diaz

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, Jota

Next match: Wolves (H) – Premier League – Sunday, February 16, 2pm (GMT)