Liverpool suffered a late blow as players came to blows in a dramatic, historic derby, though a point might be okay in the grand scheme of things.

Everton 2 – 2 Liverpool

Premier League | Goodison Park

February 12, 2025

Goals: Beto 11’, Tarkowski 90+8’; Mac Allister 16’, Salah 73’

1. Last Goodison derby at the wrong time for Liverpool

Liverpool fans held a banner that read, ‘At least an empty cabinet is easier to move – 30 years’ and ’30’ balloons were flown in the away end.

Everton put the manager of Liverpool’s title rivals and former Toffee Mikel Arteta on the front of the matchday program, and there was the usual back and forth when it came to the chanting.

It being an evening game only added to the occasion, and it made for much more of a spectacle than a 12:30 midday kick-off — the time of the postponed game — would have.

Liverpool might have preferred the original timing though, not because of the time of day but because Everton are a tougher opponent under David Moyes than they were under Sean Dyche.

Even with their best player going off the pitch injured in the first half, Everton mounted an unlikely comeback to equalise late on. That wouldn’t have happened given the state Evefrton were in in December.

2. Mo Salah on song

The Egyptian had played a key part in the first goal, swinging in the cross that was perfect for the 5’9″ Alexis Mac Allister to get in between Everton’s group of towering defenders and head past Jordan Pickford.

There wasn’t much of note between the goals bar a Dominik Szoboszlai effort from distance, but when required, Salah was there again.

The finish wasn’t as easy as it looked on his weaker foot, and it required the composure that many players wouldn’t show in that situation.

But Salah trusted his ability even on his right foot and found the gap between covering defenders and the near post, and the fans sang his name.

He tested Pickford again in the dying minutes of the game, but Liverpool couldn’t hang on and see their talisman’s good work produce a win.

3. Bookings galore

By halftime there had been more bookings than shots on target.

Players lacked composure at times, but so did the referee, who let it get to a point where he was handing out yellow cards all over the place.

It was a surprise there was not a red card earlier, but it was perhaps no surprise that multiple were shown given the nature of the fixture an the trouble the referee had controlling it.

Everton fans wanted a red when Conor Bradley held back Abdoulaye Doucoure when already on a yellow, and that raised the volume in the second half as the home support voiced their anger at the referee and at the Premier League.

Bradley was subbed shortly after, and his replacement Curtis Jones was booked just two minutes after coming on, and then…

4. Late drama & 4 red cards

Things boiled over late in the game in a coming together between Doucoure and Jones.

Doucoure ran to the Liverpool fans to celebrate and Jones took exception to that charging into him before the two exchanged blows.

It resulted in a mass of players, stewards, and staff storming in, meaning the ending to this historic derby was a fiery one that will go down in history.

Doucoure and Jones were both shown second yellows and red cards, while Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff were also shown red cards after having words with the referee.

It was an incident packed ending, and Liverpool will need to take the momentum from it, rather than let it affect them.

5. Straight back at it

The rest of the Premier League returns at the weekend after a break for FA Cup action.

Liverpool playing this catch-up match could benefit their rhythm, especially as Arne Slot has recently spoken about such routine being good for the players’ fitness as opposed to tiring them.

He was able to name a relatively strong bench at Goodison, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of those players start against Wolves on Sunday where they now need a win to get back on track.

Arsenal are reeling after losing Kai Havertz with many Gunners criticising the club for not signing a striker in January.

That kind of negativity could find its way to their team if it is carried into matchdays and there are moments where Arsenal are struggling to score.

Liverpool need to make sure any negativity from not winning this derby is not carried with them in the same manner.