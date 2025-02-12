Referee Michael Oliver was widely criticised after taking charge of Everton vs. Liverpool, with players and fans questioning his consistency across the 90 minutes and beyond.

While it was a difficult game to take charge of, with both sets of players up for a physical battle, referee Oliver didn’t cover himself in glory with several of his decisions.

Virgil van Dijk thought he “didn’t have the game under control” and Arne Slot, as well as assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, were sent off for their post-match protestations.

As a result, neither will be in the dugout for Liverpool’s match against Wolves on Sunday.

Both of Everton‘s goals could be deemed controversial, with the first coming free-kick following a dive and the second coming about as Ibrahima Konate appeared to be pushed in the back.

Here is how Liverpool fans online reacted to the result and refereeing display.

Michael Oliver, who has had the worst decision of the season before today is given this game. How???? — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 12, 2025

Michael Oliver didn’t have a good enough view clearly ? https://t.co/MTIU7AWzou pic.twitter.com/l7Ft8QLRY9 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 12, 2025

Michael Oliver rewarded Everton with FIVE free-kicks throughout the game where there was NO contact. Everton’s first goal came from one of those. Salah not awarded a free-kick here with minutes left to play. pic.twitter.com/6eVUNYUxLa — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) February 12, 2025

"We all know this is their cup final." Virgil van Dijk reacts to Liverpool's draw at Goodison Park ? ? @JulesBreach | ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/NMM1fLRNk7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

Reminder that this was the "foul" Michael Oliver gave right before Everton scored the first goal…pic.twitter.com/SgwZmM256n — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) February 12, 2025

Michael Oliver is a fucking horrendous referee Arsenal fans are right about one thing — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 12, 2025

Michael Oliver made a howler of a decision only two weeks ago with that Lewis-Skelly decision and how do they reward him? They let him referee the biggest Merseyside Derby in years. It must be the only profession where you get rewarded for being bad at your job. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) February 12, 2025

Florentino Perez wants English refs in Spain? He should take their best in Michael Oliver. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) February 12, 2025

Again Michael Oliver in a title race, macca kick to the chest and now this — ? (@CalvesLikeShaq) February 12, 2025

I’m not sure how it wasn’t a foul on Konate, who would’ve been where the ball dropped if not shoved out of the way? Two sets of eyes and nothing. Liverpool had to do better in the end, but there’s worse things than being 7 points clear at the top. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) February 12, 2025

As for Oliver… Till I'm red in the face, THEY'RE NOT CHEATS, THEY'RE JUST SHIT. All of them. And he's the best ? — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) February 12, 2025

The nature of the draw, having seen Liverpool battle through the toughest period of the match and come out leading, leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

The officiating injustices contribute to the ill-feeling that will surely now surround future meetings between Slot and Oliver.

What Liverpool can’t let this do is become an excuse in the future. At the end of the season, there will be no comfort in blaming referees for a botched Premier League title charge.