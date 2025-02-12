➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Referee Michael Oliver finally issues a yellow card to Manchester City's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante 'Rodri' during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended 1-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Referee Michael Oliver “disgrace to the sport” after “horrendous” display in derby

Referee Michael Oliver was widely criticised after taking charge of Everton vs. Liverpool, with players and fans questioning his consistency across the 90 minutes and beyond.

While it was a difficult game to take charge of, with both sets of players up for a physical battle, referee Oliver didn’t cover himself in glory with several of his decisions.

Virgil van Dijk thought he “didn’t have the game under control” and Arne Slot, as well as assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff, were sent off for their post-match protestations.

As a result, neither will be in the dugout for Liverpool’s match against Wolves on Sunday.

Both of Everton‘s goals could be deemed controversial, with the first coming free-kick following a dive and the second coming about as Ibrahima Konate appeared to be pushed in the back.

Here is how Liverpool fans online reacted to the result and refereeing display.

The nature of the draw, having seen Liverpool battle through the toughest period of the match and come out leading, leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

The officiating injustices contribute to the ill-feeling that will surely now surround future meetings between Slot and Oliver.

What Liverpool can’t let this do is become an excuse in the future. At the end of the season, there will be no comfort in blaming referees for a botched Premier League title charge.

