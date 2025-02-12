Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton ended in an almighty melee that resulted in Arne Slot, assistant Sipke Hulshoff, Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure all being sent off.

After the late drama of James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser, the referee’s full-time whistle was a signal for Doucoure to run towards the Liverpool section and celebrate by goading the away fans.

It was all very Evertonian behaviour and Jones rightly took considerable exception, confronting the Everton midfielder aggressively.

A scuffle ensued, with stewards, coaching staff and players getting involved. Alexis Mac Allister eventually managed to draw Jones away from the situation before the Scouser was shown a second yellow card for his actions.

Tensions flare at full-time between Liverpool and Everton ? Confrontation between both sides sparks multiple red cards… ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ponWog5rO4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

In the aftermath, Liverpool assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff made it known to referee Michael Oliver that Doucoure was the other guilty party and the Everton midfielder was then also shown a second yellow card.

While all that was happening, Slot was absorbing the result.

However, even the time elapsed after the final whistle before his encounter with Oliver couldn’t diminish his annoyance.

The Liverpool head coach went to speak to the referee as he departed the pitch. After the pair had spoken, Oliver responded by showing a bewildered-looking Slot a red card, presumably for dissent.

Around the same time assistant coach Hulshoff was also sent off.

As a result, neither Slot nor Hulshoff will be in the dugout for the Reds’ match against Wolves on Sunday at Anfield.

Liverpool first-team coach and ex-Everton player John Heitinga will likely be Liverpool’s designated man in the dugout against Wolves.

Jones will also serve a one-game suspension for his two yellows.

The Reds are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and must now get back on track with a victory on Sunday.

We could all do without the Blues claiming we lost the league at Goodison Park for the second year running.

What Virgil van Dijk said

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Van Dijk explained the late fracas and rightly argued that Oliver “didn’t have the game under control.”

“We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have every right to,” the Liverpool captain said.

“But in the end I think Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans and Curtis didn’t think that was the right thing to do.

“Then obviously you know what happens when there’s a little tussle.

“But I think the ref didn’t have the game under control, in my opinion. I said it to him. I don’t know what it is, but it is a fact.

“Both teams had to deal with it. It is what it is. Like I said, take the point and move on.”