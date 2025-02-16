Arne Slot has provided an update on his charge by the FA following a red card at Everton, with Liverpool now aware of referee Michael Oliver’s stance.

Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were charged on Friday morning, along with both Liverpool and Everton, after they were dismissed in the aftermath of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw.

Unlike the suspension for Curtis Jones, who missed the 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday after being shown two yellow cards at Goodison Park, there is no automatic ban for coaches.

Instead, Liverpool have begun a process with the FA that will see all parties present their evidence before any decision over a punishment is made.

Providing an update when speaking to Sky Sports after the victory at home to Wolves, Slot revealed that the club had now heard why Oliver felt it right to dismiss him and Hulshoff.

“I’ve said before the game that, as it is an ongoing process, it’s not smart to say anything about it,” he explained.

“We’ve heard what the comments from the referee were, we can now bring our things into that as well.

“Then a panel has to decide if – if, if – I get a ban and if so how many games I get.”

There is clearly some regret from Slot over his actions at Goodison Park, but Liverpool may well challenge Oliver’s decision – particularly given misgivings over his refereeing performance.

In an interview with Sky Sports before kickoff on Sunday, the Dutchman urged his Liverpool side to “take that anger” into their display against Wolves.

“I think I said this in the press conference, the first one I could do, next time I hope I would act differently than I did,” Slot said.

“The best thing to do is always go inside and calm down and then maybe talk to the referee if you want to.

“But on the other hand I hope that we as a team take all the accidents that happened in the last six, seven or eight minutes into today’s game, take that anger or frustration at what happened there towards this game in a good manner.

“So that we are aggressive in a good manner today after what happened in those seven or eight minutes.”

Whether they managed to do so is certainly up for debate, with Liverpool once again struggling to hold onto their lead in a game they ultimately scraped through for a 2-1 win.