Wataru Endo was the focus of supporters’ praise after a tough 2-1 win over Wolves, with Liverpool needing to hold on at the death after a spirited comeback.

The Reds looked to be wobbling again after Matheus Cunha scored midway through the second half at Anfield, but they were ultimately able to secure the win.

Three points courtesy of Luis Diaz‘s opener and Mohamed Salah‘s penalty put Liverpool seven clear at the top again, though Arne Slot had his substitutes to thank.

Endo was particularly influential having replaced Diaz with 20 minutes of normal time to play, and that did not go unnoticed among fans.

Here’s how supporters reacted on X, Facebook and This Is Anfield‘s comments.

Many fans applauded Endo’s cameo…

A lot of Liverpool's play today has been too passive, half-hearted but then Wataru Endo came on and started putting his body on the line flying into challenges. Another warrior-like cameo and that's a huge win for an off-the-boil Liverpool team. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 16, 2025

Endo coming on and putting in a quick 30 minute shift doesn’t go unnoticed. Body on the line, how can you not love this man! ???? pic.twitter.com/vqBwMZn1dI — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) February 16, 2025

Endo clutch player of the year — 1947prod. (@1947prod) February 16, 2025

“Endo to close out games is a must. This is exactly what he brings. We still need to manage games better.” – TheMainMan in the comments.

Endo, I’m standing up & I’m applauding in my living room. — The Beautiful Game (@BeautifulGameJS) February 16, 2025

Yeah man if we’re seeing out a game of football, I want Bradley and Endo right there in the middle of it — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) February 16, 2025

Having someone like Endo to come on in the final 10 minutes of games like that and just win the ball back, buy fouls and slow the game down is a lifesaver, man. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) February 16, 2025

Quansah, Endo, Conor Bradley…brilliant cameos. All 3 had key moments that helped get these 3 points. — George Chomakov (@chomakovg) February 16, 2025

Endo encapsulated what Liverpool required there. I still think a huge presence is needed in that position. Not to diminish Gravenberch's season. Another elite option. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) February 16, 2025

“Good to see Slot learning from his mistakes. “We have one specialist DM and that’s Endo. His ability to read danger is miles ahead of all our midfielders. “Without him today, we’d definitely have drawn this game.” – Victor in the comments.

Endo won us this game ? — Don (@Opresii) February 16, 2025

Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo. Game changers coming on to secure the 3 points. All put in a clutch shift in the end. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 16, 2025

Wataru Endo when Liverpool need to hold onto a lead. #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/knHAX6ubtD — Mo. Adnan (@moadnanxlfc) February 16, 2025

While some asked why he didn’t come on vs. Everton…

Do wish we brought on Endo vs Everton in midweek but we got that over the line there, thanks to his contribution too. Quansah with a crucial interception as well. Took our foot off the gas after the 2nd goal, but it so important we held on — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) February 16, 2025

“Glad we had Endo the gum shield warrior who put out fire for us. Left wondering if only he was on against Everton and don’t think they score that equaliser. Huge three points here though.” – Johnny De Veloso on Facebook.

ENDO MY GOD WHAT A CAMEO Makes you wonder why he didn’t come on vs Everton — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) February 16, 2025

Should’ve put Endo on against Everton but wow, love him so much — ? (@CalvesLikeShaq) February 16, 2025

“Endo came on to steady the ship & he did a job. In hindsight he should have done that last Wednesday.” – Brian Keith Spurgin on Facebook.

Needed Endo in the Derby in the final minutes. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) February 16, 2025

What killed us in that Everton match was not getting Endo on, when we were 2-1 up. Forget about the height in the Midfield of Everton. We needed Endo — Rep. Virgil (@vvdGURK) February 16, 2025

The overall feeling was of relief…

Fucking get in. It was a grim second-half but we just about got the job done. Endo & Quansah, both great off the bench, mad that we needed that though given how comfortable the first-half felt. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 16, 2025

The biggest threat to Liverpool to winning the league this season is Liverpool themselves. Today proved as much. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) February 16, 2025

“At this stage of the season, it’s all about results rather than performance, so job done.” – Benji Barnes in the comments.

About as ugly a win as it gets, that. But a massive three points. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 16, 2025

This is the first week under Arne Slot that we’ve been stressing until the final whistle, didn’t miss the feeling ? — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) February 16, 2025

“This is a big win but we’ve got to be playing so much better than this. We can’t do this every week and expect to get away with it.” – Bradley Bicknell on Facebook.

Think you have to give Liverpool the benefit of the doubt today – that gruelling midweek game seemed to tell against a team who had enjoyed a full week off, particularly second half. Ultimately, the only thing that mattered was going seven points clear and they did that. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 16, 2025

Having seen his side collapse late on at Everton in midweek with Endo watching on unused, it was telling that as soon as Wolves scored on Sunday the head coach turned to his No. 3.

It was a reactive change which paid off, with Endo involved in five duels in his short time on the pitch, winning three, and drawing the second-most fouls of any Liverpool player (two).

While it is clear that Slot sees him as a squad player, with the world-class Ryan Gravenberch preferred as first choice, given how the latter appears to be tiring it could be that Endo is used more often in the coming weeks.

He certainly deserves his opportunity, with Liverpool’s only specialist defensive midfielder never letting his head coach down.