➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 16, 2025: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha is challenged by Liverpool's Wataru End? during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Wataru Endo saluted as “warrior” after Arne Slot learns from Everton “mistake”

Wataru Endo was the focus of supporters’ praise after a tough 2-1 win over Wolves, with Liverpool needing to hold on at the death after a spirited comeback.

The Reds looked to be wobbling again after Matheus Cunha scored midway through the second half at Anfield, but they were ultimately able to secure the win.

Three points courtesy of Luis Diaz‘s opener and Mohamed Salah‘s penalty put Liverpool seven clear at the top again, though Arne Slot had his substitutes to thank.

Endo was particularly influential having replaced Diaz with 20 minutes of normal time to play, and that did not go unnoticed among fans.

Here’s how supporters reacted on X, Facebook and This Is Anfield‘s comments.

 

Many fans applauded Endo’s cameo…

“Endo to close out games is a must. This is exactly what he brings. We still need to manage games better.”

TheMainMan in the comments.

“Good to see Slot learning from his mistakes.

“We have one specialist DM and that’s Endo. His ability to read danger is miles ahead of all our midfielders.

“Without him today, we’d definitely have drawn this game.”

Victor in the comments.

 

While some asked why he didn’t come on vs. Everton…

“Glad we had Endo the gum shield warrior who put out fire for us. Left wondering if only he was on against Everton and don’t think they score that equaliser. Huge three points here though.”

Johnny De Veloso on Facebook.

“Endo came on to steady the ship & he did a job. In hindsight he should have done that last Wednesday.”

Brian Keith Spurgin on Facebook.

 

The overall feeling was of relief…

“At this stage of the season, it’s all about results rather than performance, so job done.”

Benji Barnes in the comments.

“This is a big win but we’ve got to be playing so much better than this. We can’t do this every week and expect to get away with it.”

Bradley Bicknell on Facebook.

Having seen his side collapse late on at Everton in midweek with Endo watching on unused, it was telling that as soon as Wolves scored on Sunday the head coach turned to his No. 3.

It was a reactive change which paid off, with Endo involved in five duels in his short time on the pitch, winning three, and drawing the second-most fouls of any Liverpool player (two).

While it is clear that Slot sees him as a squad player, with the world-class Ryan Gravenberch preferred as first choice, given how the latter appears to be tiring it could be that Endo is used more often in the coming weeks.

He certainly deserves his opportunity, with Liverpool’s only specialist defensive midfielder never letting his head coach down.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025