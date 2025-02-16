A nervy second half and a lack of momentum followed a much-needed Luis Diaz performance against Wolves.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Premier League (25) | Anfield

February 16, 2025

Goals: Diaz 15’, Salah 37’ (pen); Cunha 67’

1. Diaz back in form on the left

After going 10 games without a goal or an assist, Luis Diaz returned to his more natural left wing role and secured one of each in the first half.

The important opening goal was the kind you need when you’ve not found the net in 2025 despite making eight starts, bundled in (as he was likely fouled) following work by Mohamed Salah on the right and a failed intervention from Wolves defender Toti Gomes.

Diaz was then involved again to win the penalty from which Salah scored, putting Jose Sa in a position where he felt he could get the ball, but Diaz beat him to it and drew the foul.

The Colombian has played the majority of his games during that time through the middle rather than in his usual position out wide, so it was perhaps no surprise he looked more comfortable and effective back in his usual position.

His contributions will be important for the remainder of the season, in support of Cody Gakpo and, as on this occasion, filling in for the Dutchman when he’s unavailable.

With Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez now both available, he might no longer be asked to play as a striker.

2. Slot not trusting players on yellows

Sometimes the best, most assured performances can come from players who pick up an early yellow card.

The added concentration needed to be clean in the tackle and not do anything daft can lead to a more refined display. We saw examples of this in the past from peak Fabinho during the Klopp era.

Slot seems to be more cautious in these moments and doesn’t give players the chance to show they can keep their heads.

In the game against Everton, Conor Bradley was swiftly subbed after a challenge that led to loud calls within Goodison Park for a second yellow, and Ibrahima Konate departed at halftime on the back of a narrative that he was lucky not to be booked twice.

This was another game where the referee looked ready to dish out the yellows and Slot was taking no chances.

3. No momentum

Though this was still a win for Liverpool, it was not a convincing one against a team whose defence looked pretty unconvincing and like it would leak numerous goals.

Liverpool never felt like they had the momentum in this game, and this showed in the second half especially when Wolves came back into the game.

Numerous short stoppages didn’t help, but Liverpool didn’t help themselves either. Wolves outshot Liverpool 10-0 in the second half.

A quietness in the stadium had turned to nervousness by the end, and the feeling at the final whistle was one of relief.

4. Boring referee chat

Another reason the game never really got going was due to some scrappy play that meant the referee was often involved, especially in the first half.

This influenced the coverage of the game and much of the punditry on the opening period felt like an analysis of refereeing decisions rather than football.

As mentioned above the referee played a part, but most of the ongoing discussion of individual decisions throughout the game was unnecessarily detailed and made it worse

Sometimes decisions play a big part in a game and warrant discussion, but this didn’t really feel like one of those games yet many moments of refereeing were still raised regardless.

5. No rest in a BIG week

Liverpool’s progress to the League Cup final means they are making up the league game scheduled for that weekend, against Aston Villa, on Wednesday.

This has meant five potentially title-run-defining Premier League matches come in quick succession – 15 days to be precise – with four points taken from the first two.

Slot’s side have not been entirely convincing in these games against Everton and Wolves and will need to improve for upcoming matches against Villa, Man City, and Newcastle.

City have been bolstered by a January spending spree, while Villa and Newcastle can beat anyone on their day.

Slot will have to manage his squad carefully in order to get them firing for these important games ahead of a short break at the start of March, and avoid nail-biting finishes seen in the first two games of this run.