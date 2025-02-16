Liverpool rode a late comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Wolves on Sunday, reclaiming their seven-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

Premier League (25) | Anfield

February 16, 2025 | 2pm (GMT)

Goals

Diaz 15′ (assist: Salah)

Salah 37′ (pen)

Cunha 67′

On an afternoon when Anfield expected a response, Liverpool started strong and were ahead within 15 minutes, after a period of sustained controlled against a solid Wolves side.

The opener came from Luis Diaz, shifted to the left wing in the absence of Cody Gakpo, getting the vital touch ahead of goalkeeper Jose Sa after a move marked by brilliant holdup play from Diogo Jota.

Wolves, and in particular centre-back Toti Gomes, began to struggle under the pressure of Liverpool’s free-flowing attack, with two errors in a quick succession, one which led to a Jota chance blocked.

Another shaky moment handed the Reds their second of the game, with Sa bringing down the onrushing Diaz to concede a penalty which, no surprise, Mohamed Salah coaxed home for 2-0.

The visitors still had promising moments and they felt Ibrahima Konate should have been shown a second yellow card, but half-time came with Liverpool well ahead and with all 11 men on the pitch.

Half time: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Arne Slot opted for risk aversion as he withdrew Konate at the break, sending Jarell Quansah on, no doubt with both Joe Gomez‘s injury and the chance of a rest ahead of the midweek trip to Aston Villa in mind.

Salah had soon found the bottom corner again after breaking through via Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s trivela, but after finishing expertly from the edge of the box the Egyptian was rightly waved offside.

Wolves defender Emmanuel Agbadou then looked to have brought Jota down in the box, injuring himself in the process, only for referee Simon Hooper to be referred to the pitchside monitor to rule out a spot-kick for a clear dive.

Anfield wasn’t entirely assured despite the two-goal cushion, surely scarred by the events at Goodison Park days prior, and that uncertainty was underlined as Matheus Cunha bent past Alisson from range to half the deficit.

Slot seemed to reflect that nervousness as he immediately turned to Wataru Endo to replace Diaz and add another body to his midfield, with the momentum of the game noticeably shifting.

A vital block from Quansah denied a sliding equaliser from Marshall Munetsi at the death.

Liverpool ended the second half without a shot on goal in the second 45, but an ugly win puts them back to being seven points clear at the top of the league.

TIA Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk

Referee: Simon Hooper

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 63′), Konate (Quansah 46′), Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz (Endo 71′), Jota (Nunez 63′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Elliott, McConnell, Chiesa

Wolves: Sa; Doherty, Agbadou (Bueno 61′), Toti; Semedo (Lima 90+2′), J.Gomes (Doyle 83′), Andre, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia (Munetsi 46′), Guedes (Bellegarde 46′), Cunha

Subs not used: Bentley, Traore, Forbs, Djiga

Next match: Aston Villa (A) – Premier League – Wednesday, February 19, 7.30pm (GMT)