Conor Bradley came on as a second-half substitute at Aston Villa but was then forced off late in the match with another injury, which Arne Slot expects will keep him out for at least two games.

Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park was one of the more frustrating matches this season with poor finishing met with lackadaisical defending to see another two points dropped.

Arne Slot‘s injury list had three players on is heading into Wednesday’s match but Bradley looks to set to join Joe Gomez, Tyler Morton and Cody Gakpo after coming off late on Wednesday.

The Northern Irishman was introduced in the 66th minute to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold but was left clutching at his right leg after a run to the byline, forcing his exit with minutes remaining.

After the match, Slot spoke briefly on Bradley’s issue and did not sound too hopeful of the prognosis, telling reporters: “It is difficult, but he felt a bit when he made a sprint.

“He tried to continue, but had to go out. All the time with injuries, I always say if a player wants to go out himself, that’s not a promising sign.

“That will probably lead to the fact he is probably 99.9 percent for sure not available for City, and I don’t expect him against Newcastle as well.

“Then we have to see if it’s one or two weeks, or if it’s going to be even longer.”

Bradley has already missed 11 games due to injury this season, with a hamstring strain against Real Madrid in November keeping him out of the side for eight matches.

He has been used in rotation with Alexander-Arnold, who has only recently returned from a thigh injury, and now Slot will be without a key option with a further two games in the coming week.

Liverpool will meet Man City on Sunday and then Newcastle at Anfield next Wednesday before a rare weekend off after an early FA Cup exit.