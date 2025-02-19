Arne Slot has admitted he did not want to take either Diogo Jota or Trent Alexander-Arnold off in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, but their respective fitness levels forced his hand.

Liverpool made just one change from the weekend’s win over Wolves, with Curtis Jones brought in as Luis Diaz dropped out following three successive starts in quick succession.

It was two more points dropped, even if the Reds were forced to come from behind as they paid the price for their poor finishing and lacklustre defending during set pieces.

Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser just after the hour mark gave Liverpool a much-needed injection of energy, but soon after both the right-back and Jota were taken off the pitch.

In their place came Darwin Nunez and Conor Bradley in the 66th minute, the former missed clear-cut chances to edge Liverpool in front while the latter succumbed to another injury.

It was not a substitution that Slot had wanted to make, though, as he told TNT Sports post-match.

“Unfortunately for four or five months, Jota hasn’t been available, almost hasn’t been available today. He could also only play 60, same with Trent,” Slot explained.

“That’s why we had to make those substitutions because I would have loved to keep them in the team.

“But, like I said, we have to play Sunday again, Wednesday again.

“The amount of games that are coming up, you saw with Conor, the risk that sometimes you get with injuries. We have to take care of them.

“Jota played a very good game, and Trent as well.”

Liverpool paid the price for missing chances in front of goal, with Jota as guilty as Nunez with zero of his attempts hitting the target – his closest effort hit the crossbar.

With Man City and Newcastle to come over the next week, Slot needs to find fresh legs and greater impetus with and without the ball to stem the dropping of needless points.