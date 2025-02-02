Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to undergo a scan to assess the injury he suffered at Bournemouth, and the early hopes are that he has avoided serious damage.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off midway through the second half in Saturday’s 2-0 win after complaining of pain in his upper right leg.

The right-back required treatment on the pitch and was then replaced by Conor Bradley, with Arne Slot reflecting after the game that “it’s never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution.”

“This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday,” the head coach said, “but let’s hope he’s back with us as soon as possible.”

Liverpool will arrange a scan for their No. 66 on either Sunday or Monday, depending on how the initial injury settles, which should make him a doubt for the visit of Tottenham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went off in the second-half with an upper leg injury. Based off where he was palpating, as well as the physio's tests, it seems to be a quad injury. Nothing to indicate a serious injury based off the game footage, and Slot added that he "felt something".… pic.twitter.com/cKvKSdTTCu — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) February 2, 2025

But Physio Scout, an injury analyst on X, has suggested that Alexander-Arnold’s issue should not be too severe and he could even return within a week.

“Based off where he was palpating, as well as the physio’s tests, it seems to be a quad injury,” they explained, with it “more likely a quad strain or just general tightness.”

The potential recovery time for tightness is less than a week, while a strain could keep Alexander-Arnold out for two to six weeks.

Physio Scout estimated that it was “more likely just quad tightness,” though “even if it is just discomfort, he’ll be racing the clock” to be in the squad for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

If the scan backs up that speculative assessment, Alexander-Arnold could perhaps be back involved against Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round next Sunday.

That would likely have been a fixture pencilled in for Bradley, but with the Northern Irishman instead set to start against Tottenham in the second leg, Slot could turn to Joe Gomez for the FA Cup.

Alexander-Arnold, if available, could be reintegrated from the bench in that tie, with academy right-back Isaac Mabaya another potential option.

Naturally any official verdict on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness will need to wait until the results of a scan, but the early signs suggest it could be a fairly positive situation.